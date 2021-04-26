DWTS Alum Welcomes Her Third Child

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum and her family is now a family of five. Christina Milian gave birth to baby No. 3 on Sunday, April 25, she announced on Instagram. Here is what you need to know about the singer’s new baby with her boyfriend and her two other children.

The New Baby Boy Is Named Kenna

In her post on Instagram showing the glowing mama and baby in the hospital, Milian wrote, “Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it’s party of 5 baby!”

This is Milian’s second child with her boyfriend Matt Pokora, a French singer/songwriter and coach for “The Voice” and “The Voice Kids” in France.

Pokora wrote on his Instagram (translated from French), “Welcome my son… Our little Kenna is doing well and his mom, once again, has been amazing. Everyone is in great shape.”

On her post, Milian thanked Pokora for being such a great partner, writing, “Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

The two welcomed son Isaiah just over a year ago, in January 2020. Milian also has a daughter named Violet, 11, from her marriage to singer and record producer The-Dream.

This the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies — pros Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold are recent first-time moms, alum Nick Carter and his wife Lauren just welcomed their third child, alum Brant Daugherty and his wife Kim welcomed their first, and finalist Nev Schulman and his wife Laura recently announced they are expecting their third child.

Milian’s Famous Friends Were Quick to Offer Words of Congratulations

Milian competed on season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars” with professional partner Mark Ballas. Also on that season was “Jersey Shore” stare Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, whose castmates were all over the comments offering Milian words of congratulations and support.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley wrote “congratulations” with several heart-eyes emojis. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren also wished Milian congratulations — the Sorrentinos will be welcoming their own new bundle of joy any day now.

Milian also received well-wishes from fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Tamar Braxton, actress Vanessa Hudgens, singer Ne-Yo, actress Selma Blair, comedian Jay Pharoah, actress Karrueche Tran, TV personality Rocsi Diaz, and singer Normani, among dozens of others.

Now that Milian has given birth, she’ll next turn her attention to Starz drama “Step Up.” It was announced back in early February that Milian would be taking over the role originated by the late Naya Rivera, who tragically died during a boating excursion in July 2020 after saving her four-year-old son.

At the time of the recasting announcement, Milian said in a statement, “I am so excited to join the Step Up family. I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance.”

