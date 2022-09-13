Disney Actress Comments About Not Being Cast on Season 31

A former Disney actress has made a comment after she wasn’t cast on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Christy Carlson Romano, who is known for her role as Ren Stevens on Disney’s Even Stevens, took to her Instagram Stories to share that she wasn’t offered a role on the popular dancing competition show.

“Now famous enough for DWTS. Too famous to be a barista,” she wrote over a video of herself sitting in a car and looking befuddled. She shared the post on her Instagram feed on September 8, 2022, just after the season 31 cast was announced on “Good Morning America.”

“It’s cool. It’s cool,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#millenial” and “#funny.” The post was set to the song “The Best of Both Worlds.”

Several Fans think Romano Would Be Great on DWTS

Romano received a lot of feedback for her post and many people think that she’d be a great fit for “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Ummm you are DEFINITELY famous enough to be on @dancingwiththestars!! I would watch you on there,” wrote “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jade Roper.

“Talent. Brains and beauty. Come on Dwts!!!! Choose Christy!!!” another comment read.

“You would be awesome for DWTS! Can we do a petition?” a third person added.

A similar conversation played out on Reddit.

“I love her. I think she’d be great on the show, and IMO the caliber of celebrity they usually strive for,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Romano’s Instagram share.

“I want to see her on dwts. A bit odd they haven’t asked her since she was a Disney kid,” another Reddit user added.

“She would be amazing on DWTS,” echoed someone else.

Romano Got Her Start in Dance & Has Wanted to Be on DWTS for Years

While you may recognize Romano as the voice of Disney’s Kim Possible, she wasn’t always an actor — or a voice actor. In fact, Romano got her start in dance. She revealed such in an interview with Buzzfeed News in 2021.

In the interview, Romano recalled attending dance classes — and how she ended up on Broadway as a child star. She talked about going to auditions and getting feedback from casting directors.

“The thing that I remember the most is making people smile,” she told the outlet.

Romano would later head out to Los Angeles with her mom where she got her big break with the Disney Channel. She starred on “Even Stevens” before getting a voice role in “Kim Possible.”

“I wasn’t trying to be a pop star right off the bat. Hilary [Duff] and Lindsay [Lohan], and even Raven, I think they had a lot of big plans and I had no big plans. I was really just trying to go to college,” she recalled.

These days, Romano is a mom and she has a podcast called “Vulnerable.” However, DWTS isn’t far from her mind and she’s been open about her desire to compete on the show over the past couple of years. So far, however, no dice.

