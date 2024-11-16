DWTS Alum Living Separately From Husband

Season 13 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Chynna Phillips shared some details about the living arrangement she has with husband, Billy Baldwin. She lives in Santa Barbara, California, while Baldwin has a home in Beverly Hills, and they see each other from time to time, but not every day.

“Billy and I are in this sort of new arrangement that’s actually kind of working for me. I don’t know if it’s working for Billster, but I’m very happy with what we’re doing. Basically, it’s totally unstructured,” Phillips said in a YouTube video shared on November 3.

“We spend a few days a week in a row together where we have sleepovers and stuff but not forcing ourselves to be subjected to each other’s energy 24/7. I’m very happy with giving this a shot. Billy is a bit more reticent about the whole thing, but I think he kind of gets it at the same time,” she added.

Phillips and Baldwin have been married since 1995.

Chynna Phillips Doesn’t Want to Get Divorced

Play

Also in her YouTube video, Phillips explained that she and Baldwin genuinely care for one another and don’t want to separate.

“It’s so hard to articulate to people that we’re madly in love. We really enjoy being around one another, we cherish our marriage, we don’t want to ever separate. We just need a little bit of time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another,” she explained.

She sort of echoed this on the November 10 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“First of all, I was on the ground, wailing, crying when I was thinking about the Big D. I was like on the floor crying. It felt like somebody had cut my arm off without as easy as what I always say,” Phillips told podcast host Cheryl Burke.

“It’s been a journey, but we’ve been through it together. I mean, we’ve grown up together, and we have three beautiful children. And you know, we make each other laugh and I think he’s the smartest guy, sexiest guy in the world. And we have just this funny sort of Ricky and Lucy’s sort of relationship,” she added.

Fans Reacted to Chynna Phillips & Billy Baldwin’s Living Arrangements on Instagram

Following Phillips’ confession about living apart from her husband, ExtraTV shared the news on Instagram. Quite a few social media users reacted — and some said they also live apart from their spouses.

“Been married 45 years. Live in different. Cities. I recommended to everyone,” one person wrote.

“I’ve been married to my husband 18 years and we live in separate homes,” someone else said.

“I have a couple of friends who are kind of doing this and it seems to be a really positive thing and I’m open to it,” a third comment read.

Others disagreed with the idea completely.

“Why be married? Be with someone you really want to be with every day. Or stay single,” a fourth Instagram user weighed in.

“That’s so weird,” another added.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Disappointed 500th Episode Missed the Mark