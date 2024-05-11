DWTS Alum Faces Tumor Removal Surgery: ‘My Worst Fear Came True’

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” opened up about a surgery she faces that she is dreading. Chynna Phillips, who competed on season 13 of DWTS, addressed the situation in a YouTube video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chynna Phillips Has a Benign Tumor in Her Leg

In a video posted to her YouTube channel on April 22, Phillips shared the scoop regarding her tumor and upcoming surgery. She titled the video, “My Worst Fear Came True.”

In the video description, Phillips wrote, “The one thing that I never imagined could happen to me did.”

Her caption continued, “I am so upset with myself for not seeing the writing on the wall. This goes to show that it could actually happen to anybody!”

As she started explaining her situation, Phillips admitted, “I’m not feeling so gorgeous on the inside, to be honest. I’m really struggling today.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum even admitted she “cried her eyes out” on a phone call with a friend shortly before recording her video.

Phillips shared she had surgery scheduled relatively soon. “I have a tumor in my left leg, I’ve had it since I was a little girl, they don’t know if I was born with it or not, it’s totally benign.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran added, “But it is large, and I’m talking very, very large, it’s like 14 inches long and four inches wide.”

Not only was Phillips frustrated about the tumor continuing to cause issues, but she admitted, “I’m absolutely petrified of anesthesia and, I don’t know, I just feel like it’s the closest thing to death, going under.”

She continued, “I mean it actually is, it’s the closest thing to being dead, which is probably not the best way to be processing anesthesia.”

The Upcoming Surgery Will Be the 5th for Phillips’ Tumor

In her video, Phillips revealed, “This will be my fifth surgery on my leg.”

“Look, I’m not complaining, I’m just saying that I’ve had lots of surgeries, I’m sick of it, I don’t like anesthesia and I’m just kind of going in kicking and screaming,” she admitted.

Phillips frequently references her strong faith in her videos, and she did regarding her surgery, too. “I’ve got to start praying about this and turning my worries into prayers because I know that Jesus can help me with this if I radically surrender, you know?”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant also noted that doctors have to make an incision in a completely different place for the upcoming surgery.

“I already have a huge one-foot scar on my left leg and now I’m going to have one on the interior of my left leg,” Phillips noted. She admitted the situation was frustrating, but the “Dancing with the Stars” alum added she knew it would all work out.

On May 10, Phillips shared an update on her surgery via Instagram. She revealed she had postponed her surgery.

“I’m really proud of myself for taking the initiative and just saying, ‘Nope, this is too much, I am not going to put too much on my plate right now.'”