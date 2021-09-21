WATCH: Cody Rigsby’s Premiere Performance on DWTS

Cody Rigsby is a well-known Peloton instructor, but he has also added “Dancing With the Stars” contestant to his resume and he delivered a great first performance on the season 30 premiere of the show.

Rigsby’s first performance was the tango to the song “Physical” by Dua Lipa and his DWTS 2021 partner is show veteran Cheryl Burke. The routine started off with Rigsby on an exercise bike but he soon came down from the stage to meet Burke on the floor. The two stunned in neon pink and carried out a powerful, yet fun performance.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she loved the performance but wants to see Rigsby “relax” a bit. Len Goodman told him he needed to keep his hold tighter and needed to lift his head, but he called him “one to watch.” Derek Hough said the performance was so much fun and Bruno Tonioli called it a “great ride.”

Following the performance, host Tyra Banks told Rigsby that she’s taken some of his classes.

𝔹𝕒𝕕𝕘𝕖 𝔸𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕖𝕕: Cody just earned his first #DWTS Season 2021 badge! Congratulations! 🎉🏆 pic.twitter.com/gOPSCyit3D — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 21, 2021

Cody Rigsby Is Already a Dancer

Rigsby may be a first-timer in the ballroom, but he has admitted to doing some background dancing over the years. Does this give him an unfair advantage? Several of the contestants for season 30 of DWTS have some experience in dance, so maybe it’s an even playing field.

Vogue described Rigsby as “a dance party leader prone to shoulder shimmies and jazz hands; a storyteller (his mom, Panera Bread aficionada Cindy Rigsby, is a recurring character); and a pop savant.”

But, Rigsby wasn’t always a famous fitness star. He admitted to Vogue that he was actually homeless for three years. Fortunately for him, those days are in the past.

Cheryl Burke May Be Retiring After This Season

On an episode of “Chicks in the Office” podcast, in November 2020, Burke implied that she might be getting ready to hang up her DWTS hat. According to Us Weekly, Burke confessed, “My hips don’t lie, and I’m starting to get tendonitis. For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [they retire]. I’m 36, so it’s time to hang up those shoes.”

She continued, “I also don’t want to be like that oldie that’s like, ‘Oh, here comes Cheryl doing the same choreography, just going slow but in her head, she thinks she’s going that fast.’ I don’t want to, I guess, be a dancer and have my partner having to be like, ‘Can’t lift.’ There’s a time and a place for it all.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Burke confessed to being “nervous” prior to season 30 of DWTS because she was now sober. She admitted, “Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves. Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough … Just wanted to be honest with you all because I know sometimes it can look like this stuff is easy for us, but that wouldn’t be real.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Monday nights, at 8 p.m. ET.