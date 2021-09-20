Cody Rigsby’s Peloton Classes & Schedule

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby might be trading in his cycling shoes for dancing shoes, but that doesn’t mean he’s abandoning his “boo crew.” The beloved cycling guru confirmed that he will continue to teach Peloton classes while competing on Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

“The answer is yes, I will be teaching my classes,” Rigsby told Parade.com in an exclusive interview.

Rigsby, 33, revealed Pelton and “DWTS” “collaborated” to make sure he would be able to train and teach. He’s going to be traveling back-and-forth from New York to Los Angeles.

“As it stands right now, I fly back on Tuesdays,” he told the publication. “I have a Tuesday night class, then we’ve got a Thursday or Wednesday class, and a Friday class, and I’ll come back here Friday or Saturday, do rehearsals, and do camera blocking while I am here.”

“But, also, in New York, I’ll be rehearsing with my partner. So, it’s going to be a fully packed schedule,” Rigsby added. “Hopefully, it’ll last two and a half months, 10 weeks, and we’ll make it to the finale.”

Rigsby is a fan of YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa and is proud that she’s dancing with a same-sex partner.

“When I got the call for Dancing with the Stars, I didn’t even think of having that conversation,” Rigsby told Parade. “I’m hoping they go far and show America something new and fresh. I think a male partner is definitely in the future soon.”

Who Is Rigsby’s Partner on ‘DWTS’?

As of now, Rigsby’s professional dance partner for “Dancing With the Stars” hasn’t been confirmed, but there have been plenty of rumblings that he might have been paired with Cheryl Burke, one of the series’ longest-running pros.

The rumor won’t be confirmed until season 30 premieres on ABC, but it comes from of Dance Dish with KB, spoiler site that is usually reliable when it comes to “DWTS.”

Rigsby Is Urging His Followers to Vote for Him

Rigsby has nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and he’s using it to his advantage. Before the premiere of Season 30, he started asking his fans to vote.

“Five days away from the premier of @dancingabc. I am nervous and excited, but I’m ready to dance. Who’s gonna watch the 9/20 8:00 pm ET PREMIERE on @abcnetwork ? Most importantly who’s ready to vote,” he wrote.

Rigsby has received public support from his fellow Peloton instructors.

“Excited!!!!! Ready to vote and watch you slay,” wrote Robin Arzon. “Calling it right now – you are winning. We love you! Watching every week.”

“Can’t wait to support you and watch you shine!!! Go get em!!!” said Kendall Toole. “PROUD DOESNT EVEN COVER IT!! Let’s go BOO!!!”

“You’re about go off‼️🔥🔥🔥🔥” Alex Toussaint added.

He also received some praise from Jess King, who encouraged him by writing things like “Ohhhhgmygahhhhh! Yessss” and “Ready baby!”

To find out who Rigsby is partnered with and watch him perform, don’t miss “Dancing With the Stars” when season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

