DWTS Alum’s Son Discharged From the Marines

Season 10 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kate Gosselin is making headlines after her estranged son’s recent interview.

In a sit-down chat with ET, 20-year-old Collin Gosselin revealed that he was discharged from the Marines due to a decision that his mother made years ago. That decision involved Collin being sent to an institution for kids with “special needs.”

“I was discharged. I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was, in fact, in an institution at one point in my life,” Collin Gosselin told ET. “Being in an institution, that’s good enough … to discharge me. It was the fact that I was in an institution and that’s it,” he explained.

He also told the outlet that he’s in the process of appealing that decision.

The world was first introduced to the Gosselin family on their TLC reality show, “Jon and Kate Plus 8.” Kate Gosselin and her husband Jon Gosselin were featured on the show, along with their 8 kids; twins, Cara and Mady, and sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel.

Kate Gosselin Accused Her Son of Having ‘Special Needs’

“Jon and Kate Plus 8” came to a brief end in 2009 when Jon and Kate Gosselin announced their decision to divorce. TLC brought the show back, re-titled “Kate Plus 8” in 2010. In 2016, Kate Gosselin decided it was best to send a then-16-year-old Collin Gosselin to a school that caterered to children with behavioral issues.

As the Gosselin kids got older, their relationship with their parents changed. That was especially the cast for two of the sextuplets, Hannah and Collin. As of August 2021, both resided with their dad full-time in Pennsylvania, per ET. In the time since, both Hannah and Collin have spoken out about their respective relationships with their mother.

In November 2022, Collin Gosselin spoke with VICE TV about his past.

“I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me,” he said.

Then, in November 2022, he spoke with ET about his mother saying that he had “special needs.”

“It’s unfortunate that that’s how my mom, you know, phrased me as a person. You know, I don’t see those things and I don’t think anybody else sees those things, but if that’s how she sees me then, you know, that’s her point of view and I hope that, if we met again one day, she would understand that, you know, it’s not the case,” Collin Gosselin told the outlet.

Kate Gosselin Released a Statement About Her Decision to Send Collin Gosselin Away

Following Collin’s previous comments about his past, Kate Gosselin spoke out and defended her decision to institutionalize her son.

“My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs. The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon,” Kate Gosselin told People magazine in a statement.

Flash forward to Collin’s most recent interview, and he admits that his mom’s decisions have cost him. He admits that he has “very few other wishes in life that would top being a United States Marine.” While he awaits the appeal, he will attend Pennsylvania State University.

At the time of this writing, Kate Gosselin hasn’t publicly responded to her son’s discharge from the Marines.

