Controversial Star Responds to DWTS Casting Rumors After Angry Fans React

A controversial reality star has spoken out following reports that he was cast on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The rumors started when the Daily Mail shared a photo of a man walking to rehearsals at a studio in Los Angeles. The outlet claimed that the guy in the picture was indeed former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood.

Paparazzi photos showed a tall male wearing a pair of cuffed slacks and a blue zip-up hoodie walking through a parking lot. The person in the photo — who we now know is not Underwood — had the hood up covering his hair, and a face shield on to cover his face. The only part of skin noticeable were his feet, which were exposed in a pair of thong flip flops.

Underwood Confirmed the Photo Was Not of Him

Despite several outlets picking up the news that Underwood was going to be on DWTS — including Vulture — that doesn’t seem to be the case. The reality star took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to let everyone know that the photo circulating online actually isn’t him.

“I can confirm this is in fact… not me,” Underwood wrote, adding the photo in question. “Who is it?” he asked fans, adding a question box for “wrong answers only.”

Only about a handful of celebrities for the upcoming season have been confirmed and fans are still trying to figure out who the guy in the blue hoodie might be. Moreover, “Bachelor” fans are wondering if someone from the franchise would join season 31, as several former leads from Sean Lowe to Kaitlyn Bristowe have taken to the ballroom over the years.

Several DWTS Fans Were Unhappy About the Possibility of Underwood Being on the Show

Underwood is a controversial reality star who doesn’t have tremendous public support following his behavior toward ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. Things got so bad that Randolph had to obtain a restraining order against him.

“The 25-year-old graduate student has accused Underwood, 28, of harassing her via text message following their split,” Us Weekly reported at the time. “Randolph also claimed that the former ‘Bachelor’ placed a tracking device on the bottom of her car and alleged he has shown up uninvited to her apartment and parent’s home in Huntington Beach on ‘obsessive walks’ in the middle of the night.”

During his coming-out interview on “Good Morning America” in April 2021, Underwood issued a public apology to his ex. “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” he said on national television.

Despite his public apology, Underwood is one of the most disliked people in Bachelor Nation — and fans are very loud about their disapproval. In fact, many took to social media to slam Andy Cohen after Underwood was on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Before Underwood cleared up any and all confusion about him being on DWTS, fans took to Reddit to express their feelings.

“Can networks stop rewarding Colton’s stalker self by giving him a platform already.. I am not interested in watching him on my TV and I was super excited about this season,” one person wrote.

“UGH EWWWWW can we cancel colton already?!?? How is he still getting these gigs???” another Redditor questioned.

“Is it really colton? shame on dwts if it is, he doesn’t deserve to have a platform after what he did to cassie,” another comment read.

