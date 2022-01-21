Multiple DWTS Alumni Rumored to Join Reality Show

Some big names from “Dancing With the Stars” past may be featured on the upcoming season of CBS’s “Celebrity Big Brother,” if rumors currently swirling are true.

The show will premiere on February 2, 2022, but there has been no official cast list posted at the time of writing. There have, however, been plenty of rumors to go around.

On January 18, 2022, some names that could be included supposedly leaked, and they included a number of former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants.

Alexa PenaVega & Lamar Odom Are Among Rumored Names

According to a tweet from @InsiderCBB, an account that says it has inside information about the upcoming season, Erika Jayne and Sean Spicer will both be joining “Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.”

It’s possible that the cast list has been completely fabricated, but it’s also possible that some of the names are true and will be competing on the reality show. That being said, take the entire list with a grain of salt, as nothing has been confirmed.

Here’s the entire rumored list, according to the tweets:

Alexa PenaVega — Actor, “Spy Kids.” Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant.

Curtis Stone — Celebrity chef

Erin Brady — Television host, former Miss USA

Hope Hicks — Former White House communications director under Donald Trump

Jillian Michaels — Personal trainer, as seen on “The Biggest Loser”

Jerry Trainor — Actor, known for “iCarly” and “Drake and Josh”

Lamar Odom — Former professional basketball player, “Dancing With the Stars” season 28

NeNe Leakes — Television personality, known for “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing With the Stars” “Dancing With the Stars” season 18 (Leakes has said that she was not asked to be on “Celebrity Big Brother”)

Ne-Yo — Musician

Todrick Hall — Musician and YouTuber

Tiffany Pollard — Television personality

Sha’carri Richardson — Track and field sprinter disqualified from the 2020 Summer Olympics due to cannabis use.

Shangela — “Rupaul’s Drag Race”

Tyler Cameron — “The Bachelorette”

Previously, other names were supposedly leaked, but anything from spoiler accounts is hard to verify independently. TMZ has reported that Sha’carri Richardson will not be a contestant on the upcoming season, and Richardson herself has said that she will not be.

“Sha’Carri was contacted months ago to be on Big Brother and declined. All coverage on her participating are false and simply just rumors,” her representative told TMZ.

Other former “Dancing With the Stars” contestants who were rumored to be on the show included Sean Spicer and Erika Jayne, but Sean Spicer has been ruled out, it appears. According to Daily Mail, Jayne will also not be a contestant on the upcoming season.

Fake spoilers often make the rounds ahead of a reality TV show debut.

The Cast List Will be Officially Revealed Soon

With the premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother” coming up very soon, it’s likely that the cast list will be revealed within a week or so of the show’s premiere.

There are sometimes changes made up until the premiere date since the show has live streams throughout the season, so no list is set in stone until it has been officially revealed by CBS.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

