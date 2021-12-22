DWTS Crew Member Arrested In Connection To 2 Women’s Deaths

A “Dancing With the Stars” crew member has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two women, Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, in Los Angeles. Here is what you need to know.

The Cameraman Was Arrested On Suspicion of Accessory to Manslaughter

According to the New York Post, three men were arrested on December 16 in connection with the November deaths of aspiring model/actress Christy Giles, 24, and architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26. The arrests were confirmed to the Post by both the Los Angeles Police Department and Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers.

The women were found dumped outside of two different hospitals in the greater Los Angeles area. Giles was found dead on the sidewalk, while Cabrales-Arzola spent two weeks in a coma before being removed from life support. The two women were believed to have overdosed after partying with the men charged in connection with their deaths.

“It is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed,” the LAPD told the Post. “Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men.”

David Pearce is a club promoter who has been photographed over the years with celebrities like Paris Hilton, Ron Jeremy, “Game of Thrones” actor Kristian Nairn, JD Murphy, and Aubrey O’Day. Pearce was charged with manslaughter and was being held on a $1 million bond. According to the Los Angeles Times, he was later charged with sexually assaulting four women over the past 10 years.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office told the Times that Pearce faces two counts of rape, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object. The accusations stem from incidents in 2010, 2019 and two in 2020.

Michael Ansbach, whose crew credits include “Dancing With the Stars,” “Shark Tank,” “LA Ink,” “I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here,” “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” “Wicked Tuna,” and “Vanderpump Rules,” was arrested for suspicion of accessory to manslaughter, as was Brandt Osborn, an actor who was arrested on the set of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” according to Radar Online. They were both held on $100,000 bond but were later released. No charges have been filed against them at this time.

Two Actors Told The New York Post That Osborn Told Them What Happened

According to the New York Post, Osborn told actors Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr. what had happened with the two women back in November.

Murrietta said that Osborn told him he had the “craziest weekend of [his] life.”

“He told me how they’d partied, two girls came back to their place, and the girls had a bunch of drugs,” said Murrietta, adding that Osborn left the party for a while, came back and his roommate told him Giles was dead.

“He checked her pulse, freaked out, decided not to call 911, and they decided what to do with the body,” Murrietta said, “Then they didn’t know what to do, they didn’t want to call 911 and get in trouble, so they decided to drive and drop her body at Culver City hospital.”

Murrietta said that Osborn said after they “dropped the first girl off,” they came back to the apartment, “checked the second girl’s pulse and it was very faint,” so they “decided to drop her off at a second hospital so they didn’t get caught.”

Giles was found dead outside of Southern California Hospital in Culver City and Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious outside Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital two hours later. According to the Los Angeles Times, detectives began the investigation after a group of masked men were seen dumping the bodies and speeding off in a plate-less black Toyota Prius.

“[Osborn’s] biggest concern after all of this was the girls had peed in the bed during the night,” Murrietta told the Post.

Radar Online reports that the women’s families believe the women were drugged and sexually assaulted before their bodies were left outside the hospitals.

The LAPD told the Post that the investigation is “active and ongoing” and Cilliers added that the police would like “anyone with any more information about them to come forward to the LAPD as soon as possible.”

