DWTS Alum Calls Show ‘Horrible and Time Consuming’

Season 6 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Cristián de la Fuente called the show “horrible” while chatting with Cheryl Burke on her podcast.

On the June 10 episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Burke asked de la Fuente how consuming the show is. “It’s horrible,” he responded.

“It’s horrible and time consuming. I remember that once I had the analogy that it was the same as for running for a political job, running for governor of California, and also competing into an endurance sport, doing both at the same time. Because it wasn’t only, okay, you’re going to have to rehearse and do your best,” he elaborated.

De la Fuente had a great run on the show, finishing in third place. However, the actor couldn’t deny just how tough things were.

“You have interviews at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., then you have to rehearse, then you have to go to a show, then you have to promote, then you have to go and take, invent a speech, something to promote the show, and then you have to go to a late night show and then rehearse 12 hours. It’s horrible. It gets to a point that it’s like, ‘is this ever going to end?'” he continued.

Cristián de la Fuente Suffered a Serious Injury on the Show

De la Fuente worked incredibly hard to earn high scores and to get votes from viewers. And while he and Burke didn’t win the season, they managed to go quite far. They did, however, have some things working against them — like a major injury that nearly took de la Fuente out of the competition.

At one point, the actor was being “evaluated by a physician,” according to People magazine. The visit to the hospital came after de la Fuente appeared to be in severe pain during the live show. He was treated by EMTs on set and was taken to Cedars Sinai Hospital — and DWTS cameras didn’t stop rolling until he was out of the building.

“Why do they keep filming it and keep him on the floor? I just thought that was wrong,” ballroom pro Edyta Śliwińska said at the time.

On Burke’s podcast, de la Fuente discussed the injury.

“When I tried to move the arm, the arm was like this, and then the bicep went all the way up. Here is like something was wrong. I remember that we went straight from there to emergency, and then it was bad news,” he said. As it turns out, he tore a tendon and needed surgery.

Cristián de la Fuente Had Somewhat of a Pact With Other Contenders on His Season

De la Fuente ended up getting very close to other cast members on season 6. In fact, he said that he had a sort of pact with Kristi Yamaguchi and Jason Taylor to make it to the finals.

“We’re going to have fun and we’re going to enjoy the process. And the only thing that we wanted is to get to the finals,” he told Burke on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

“That was it. We worked for that. That was the goal. That was the end game. And in the process, we had a lot of fun,” he added.

Yamaguchi ended up winning the Mirrorball Trophy alongside Mark Ballas.

