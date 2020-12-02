Fans Think Crocodile on Masked Singer Is Nick Carter or Neil Patrick Harris

The current season of FOX’s hit reality show The Masked Singer is nearing its finale, which means that all of the performers will be unmasked sooner rather than later. That being said, fans still have plenty of guesses as to who has been taking the stage.

While the person behind the mask has yet to be revealed, fans are beginning to think that the Crocodile on The Masked Singer could be Nick Carter or Neil Patrick Harris based on performances and the clues that have been handed down so far.

Crocodile was part of Group B on the show this season, meaning that he beat out quite a few others to make it this far in the competition. Read on to learn more about the clues, performances and guesses so far.

Crocodile on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues So Far

With the season nearing its end, there have been plenty of clues placed in the packages as well as guesses from the panel as to the Crocodile’s identity at this point.

Here are some of the clues we’ve seen from the Crocodile so far:

A lagoon

Tiki torches

Slip n’ slide

“A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa”

Red heart balloons

A rainbow

A hotel

A fountain

A skull and crossbones

The Italian Flag

New York City

“Happiest in water”

Grew up in Hollywood

“My own father didn’t believe in my talent”

“Shazaam”

“I’ve always tried to be the hardest working person in the room”

“Step by Step”

“One-Track Mind”

An airplane

Video Games

Scratch-Off Card

A radio host was the friend of the crocodile for that portion of the show, and the friend revealed that Croc has worked with the biggest names in the business but is still their “ride or die” and they’ve traveled to 6 continents in 100 hours together. Gladys Knight, the Bee, also said that “Croc was in a huge cult classic movie.”

Fans Believe Crocodile is Nick Carter or Neil Patrick Harris

The panelists have had their fair share of guesses when it comes to the Croc’s identity including Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr. and Jared Leto.

Fans, however, have gone in opposite directions and think that the panelists are all wrong.

Nick Carter is a guess because he was in Edward Scissorhands, a huge cult classic movie, as a boy playing on a Slip ‘N Slide. Carter also loves boat racing, and the Backstreet Boys have had a Vegas residency previously. Carter was one of five siblings and has a tattoo in honor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (skull and crossbones/pirate flag clue).

The biggest clue pointing to Carter, however, is an anecdote about giving his father his first $100 he made from performing. This story is the same as one appearing in Carter’s autobiography, which cements the guess in some people’s opinion.

When it comes to NPH, fans believe it could be him because of the Pineapple clue. The pineapple would be a hint to How I Met Your Mother, which Harris was a huge part of. The Italian flag could point to NPH’s wedding in Italy.

So, while it seems all clues point to Nick Carter, it is possible the Crocodile is revealed as someone else, maybe even Neil Patrick Harris.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7 central on FOX.

