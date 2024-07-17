DWTS Pro ‘Didn’t Get Asked to Come Back’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Damian Whitewood competed on one season of the show — and wasn’t asked to return. Whitewood danced with Pamela Anderson on season 10 and the two finished in 6th place. Despite the good effort and decent standing in the competition, Whitewood never returned to the show.

When it came to the All-Stars season in 2012, Whitewood said production “didn’t bother” reaching out.

“I didn’t get asked to come back for that one, so that was, again, they brought her back and they didn’t bother to ask me back,” Whitewood said on the July 8 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. The “her” he was referring to was his ex-girlfriend, Peta Murgatroyd.

Damian Whitewood Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Australia

Whitewood grew up in Australia and joined the Down Under version of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2012. He competed on two seasons, one with Danielle Spencer and the following with Tina Arena.

In 2012, the ballroom pro was involved in a bit of a scandal. When news broke that Spencer and her husband at the time split, rumors that Spencer was to blame skyrocketed.

“I’m not the other man, never have been, never will be,” Whitewood said during an interview on the Australian program “Today Tonight,” according to E! News.

“You can’t stop a friendship forming when you are doing a job like this,” he continued, adding, “we were just great friends, great partners on the dance floor, that’s about it.”

Whitewood also said that Spencer talked to him about her troubled marriage after the season, but didn’t get too in depth.

“Once we’d wrapped and finished, she said things weren’t great. And that’s pretty much as far as the conversation went,” he said.

Damian Whitewood Previously Dated Peta Murgatroyd

Many moons ago, Whitewood dated current “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Murgatroyd. In fact, when Murgatroyd first met her now-husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, she was dating Whitewood.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have noted an instant attraction to one another but they were both seeing other people at the time (Chmerkovskiy was engaged to former DWTS pro Karina Smirnoff).

“There was nothing ever done about it,” Murgatroyd previously said (per People magazine).

Interestingly, Whitewood actually spoke with The Enquirer about an interaction that his then-girlfriend had with Chmerkovskiy. The Aussie dancer claims that Chmerkovskiy was hitting on Murgatroyd.

“I told him, ‘She’s my girlfriend, buddy! What’s going on?’ He didn’t reply. Things had gotten a little distant between Peta and me. And Maks just didn’t stop,” Whitewood told the outlet.

When it comes to Whitewood’s time on “Dancing With the Stars,” he wonders if his relationship with Murgatroyd — which had fizzled by then — had anything to do with the decision.

“Obviously, I wasn’t with Peta at the time, so whether they thought then that would have caused fiction or you know what I mean? But it doesn’t matter these days, obviously, we see people that are split up and still on the show together,” he told Cheryl Burke on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

