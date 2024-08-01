Former DWTS Pro Seems to Confirm He Was ‘Romantically Involved’ With Show Alum

A former “Dancing With the Stars” pro hinted that he had a romantic connection with his partner. On the July 8 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Damian Whitewood was asked if he and Pamela Anderson were “involved romantically.”

Whitewood didn’t exactly shy away from the question.

“Did we get involved? We went around the world together. So yeah. It’s a great way to travel around the world and see the world with somebody. Absolutely,” he said. Podcast host Cheryl Burke didn’t press the issue any further and just left it at that.

Earlier on in the podcast, Whitewood noted that he met Anderson’s ex-husband, Tommy Lee, who came to rehearsals. Anderson and Lee had a connection but weren’t an item at the time (in 2010). The former DWTS pro did indeed travel the world with Anderson as she was working on location in Argentina for two months.

Damian Whitewood Spoke Very Highly of Pamela Anderson

Anderson joined season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars” and was partnered with Whitewood — a newcomer who previously dated pro Peta Murgatroyd.

Elsewhere in the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Whitewood said that finding out that he was partnered with Anderson “blew [his] mind.”

“This is somebody I watched as a kid. Literally, had calendar, posters,” he explained. He went on to call Anderson a “smart, powerful woman” and said that she was “amazing to work with.”

“Just to learn the industry from her, like she’d gone from zero to a hundred in a heartbeat, you know, and so it’s like, just to learn that from her and then to kind of navigate it, that was a blessing. That was definitely the most thing that I got out of our partnership. And then I was lucky with her because she was such a huge figure,” he added.

Damian Whitewood Wasn’t Asked to Return to DWTS

Whitewood and Anderson finished season 10 in sixth place. Two years later, Anderson was asked to do All-Stars. She agreed, but Whitewood wasn’t asked to return.

“I didn’t get asked to come back for that one, so that was, again, they brought her back and they didn’t bother to ask me back,” Whitewood said on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.” He said that he would have returned to the show “in a heartbeat.”

So, for All-Stars, Anderson danced with Tristan MacManus — and they were the first couple eliminated.

“I know I’m not the best dancer, but I have a lot of heart and I have a lot of guts, and I want to be able to portray that,” she said backstage after receiving a low score week one (per People).

“This gives me an opportunity to be myself and be good at something. It’s emotional, too. It’s this whole weird thing. I’ve got to stay in it. I promise I won’t let you down,” she continued.

Following their elimination, MacManus admitted that he was “disappointed.”

“Obviously, she’s disappointed. We both are. Nobody wants to go first, but at the same time, somebody needs to go so the others can move on,” he told reporters (via Today).

