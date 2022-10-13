‘Dancing With the Stars’ Brings Back 2 Fan-Favorite Features For 2-Night Special

“Dancing With the Stars” made a lot of changes ahead of season 31 of the show, and one of those changes has now come to light one month into the season.

The ballroom dance competition is bringing back the fan-favorite theme night “Most Memorable Year” as well as the dance marathon for the two-night event airing on Monday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 18.

Most Memorable Year Is Being Called ‘Stars Stories Week’ & Will Air on Monday

According to the press release obtained by Heavy, the “Most Memorable Year” is being called “Stars’ Stories Week: Most Memorable Year.” In the event, the 12 remaining couples will each perform “emotional routines that best represent the most impactful years of their lives.”

The next night will feature Prom Night, which will feature the 11 remaining couples “performing dances to hits that bring them back to their high school proms.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is also set to bring back the Dance Marathon, where all 11 couples will be on the floor at the same time dancing the hustle and then a lindy hop. Throughout the marathon, couples will be tapped out by the judges. They can earn bonus points from the judges depending on how long they stay in the marathon.

The Stars Are Performing Multiple Dances This Week

Instead of just learning one dance each for the week, the stars will be dancing once on Monday and once on Tuesday, as well as competing in the dance marathon.

Here are the dances viewers can expect to see this week:

Stars’ Stories Week: Most Memorable Year

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra

will perform a Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day

will perform a Waltz to “What The World Needs Now Is Love” by Andra Day Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady

will perform a Foxtrot to “Beautiful” by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi

will perform a Contemporary to “when the party’s over” by Lewis Capaldi Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill

will perform a Rumba to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You (I Love You Baby)” by Lauryn Hill Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Tango to “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker

will perform a Tango to “Blue Jeans” by Jessie James Decker Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay

will perform a Jazz routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell

will perform a Contemporary to “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii

will perform a Jazz routine to “Levels” by Avicii Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry

will perform a Foxtrot to “Roar (Acoustic)” by Katy Perry Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN

will perform a Salsa to “Let’s Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)” by Jagged Edge ft. RUN Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “If the World Should Ever Stop” by JP Cooper

Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON

will perform a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor

will perform a Cha Cha to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

will perform a Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

will perform a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

will perform a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson

will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day

will perform a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

will perform a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse

will perform a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez

will perform a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown

will perform a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester

During the Dance Marathon couples will perform a Hustle to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra