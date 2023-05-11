Reality Star Wants a DWTS Crossover

Abrand new star on a Bravo reality series is already looking for a TV crossover.

In a May 2023 interview, “Dancing Queens” star Sabrina Strasser said she would love to see a crossover of her new reality show and “Dancing With the Stars” – and she might even have an “in,” considering several legendary DWTS pros make cameos on the first season of “Dancing Queens.”

“Dancing Queens” is a reality show that follows Strasser as well as fellow amateur dancers Leonie Biggs, Colette Marotto, Donie Burch, Gaëlle Benchetrit, and Pooja Mehta as they spend big bucks to compete in ballroom competitions across the country, per TV Insider.

Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the womens’ “six-figure “ hobby in a show that is part dancing, part Real Housewives-style drama and totally Bravo.

But Strasser has an idea for a spinoff that would have two “dancing” worlds colliding on ABC.

Sabrina Strasser Wants to Compete on “Dancing With the Stars”

Strasser may be a fairly new TV star, but she’s already eyeing a mirror ball trophy on “Dancing With the Stars.” In a May 2023 interview ahead of the “Dancing Queens” premiere, Strasser told Us Weekly: “It’s my manifestation for the Queens to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ We each get paired up with a pro and see how we can win there.”

Strasser added that her dream pro partner would be Derek Hough, but she acknowledged that the six-time mirror ball champion is no longer dancing in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. She also named retired DWTS pro Mark Ballas on her pro partner wish list.

“They’re all so wonderful,” she added of the longtime DWTS pro dancers. “Like, Val [Chmerkovskiy] I would kill for, you know? All of them. Maksim [Chmerkovskiy]— like, how could you even say no? I mean, it would be a dream.”

Several DWTS Pro Dancers Will Appear on ‘Dancing Queens” This Season

Your First Look at Dancing Queens | Sneak Peek | Bravo Passion and glamour meet the rigorous demands of the ballroom dance competition world as a group of dancer friends juggle the realities of their personal lives with their dedication to dance. In the end, "all is fair in war and ballroom." Watch the premiere of Dancing Queens, May 9th at 9/8c on Bravo and stream… 2023-04-11T00:14:00Z

There has already been a crossover between the two vastly different shows. In a sneak peek trailer for “Dancing Queens,” DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy is seen coaching Burch. According to BravoTV.com, Burch struggles while working with Chmerkovskiy and tells him she’s not used to failing.

And in another preview scene posted by Entertainment Tonight, DWTS alum Karina Smirnoff is seen giving Biggs a dance lesson. In the scene, Smirnoff tells Biggs that she’s too hard on herself and that she needs to step outside of her comfort zone.

It’s no surprise that the “Dancing Queens” stars wanted to work with the “Dancing with the Stars” veterans, as both Chmerkovskiy and Smirnoff are mirror ball trophy winners. Bravo noted that a press release for “Dancing Queens” also hints that the DWTS pros could be seen in situations that viewers have never seen them in before. The teaser states that the new dancers are “willing to sabotage their frenemies in the name of competition, even going as far as poaching pro partners for a chance to win.”

