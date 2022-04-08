‘Dancing With the Stars’ Moves to New Home After 30 Seasons on ABC

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is officially moving to a new home ahead of the 2022 season.

Disney+ announced on Twitter on April 8, 2022, that the show is now going to be the first live show the streaming service is introducing.

“Get the Mirrorball ready,” the tweet reads. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus #DWTS.”

The show will no longer be airing live on ABC and will instead live only on the parent network’s streaming service. Fans and followers of the account replied with their reactions to the news, with some saying that it is a good move for the network.

The Show Will No Longer Air on ABC

Variety has confirmed that the show will no longer air on ABC.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, told the outlet. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

According to the outlet, the show could be one of many that makes the move in the future.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, told Variety. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

Deadline reports that NFL’s Monday Night Football will be taking the slot usually reserved for “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The network will show three games instead of two.

“After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will move off of ABC this fall in order for the Network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming,” the network said, per Deadline.

Fans Are Split About the News

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” have split responses about the move.

“Well, I won’t be watching it on Disney so I hope it’s still on TV,” one person tweeted. “If not, it’s been nice knowing ya!”

Another person wrote, “one of the best moves Disney+ could ever make.”

Some fans wondered if the British version of the show, “Strictly Come Dancing,” will also be moving to the streaming service.

“Does this mean we will get behind the scenes of the tour or a special the dancers on tour,” one person asked in the replies.

With the news, the show also announced that it has been officially renewed for two more seasons, meaning that both seasons 31 and 32 will air on the network. It’s also possible there will be more changes behind-the-scenes due to the new management on the show.

