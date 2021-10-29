‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Finalizes Divorce

Gleb Savchenko, a professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” has finalized his divorce nearly one year after filing the paperwork.

As reported by People, Savchenko and Elena Samodanova were married for 14 years and their divorce was officially finalized on October 22, 2021. The couple is set to share custody of their two daughters, Olivia and Zlata.

“My number one priority right now and always will be my daughters and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible,” Savchenko said in a statement published by Us Weekly. “Sometimes relationships don’t work out and this is one of those times. Elena and I agreed to work together on our marriage with grace and be amicable to one another.”

Samodanova Will Keep Their Dance Studio

The couple opened Pro Dance L.A., a dance studio, together, but the studio will now be run completely by Samodanova, according to the report by Us Weekly.

Savchenko will be paying his ex-wife $2,800 a month for eight years, according to the outlet. That will add up to a total of $291,430 after they are able to sell their L.A. home.

Their priority is still their children, Savchenko assured the outlet.

“As co-parents, we commit to protect our girls from our differences, to support their relationships with each other and continue to put their growth and development first,” Savchenko said.

Savchenko Announced His Divorce In November 2020

Savchenko first announced that he and his now ex-wife would be getting divorced in a heartfelt Instagram post in November 2020.

Alongside a picture of his family, Savchenko asked for consideration and privacy for his family amid the announcement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he wrote in the post. “We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

When it comes to the reason they’re getting divorced, Samodanova spoke out about Savchenko’s alleged infidelity in the days after the divorce was announced in an interview with People magazine.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

In the statement, Samodanova did not identify who she says her husband cheated with, but she did detail her feelings about the situation.

Many “Dancing With the Stars” viewers speculated that Savchenko was cheating with his then-partner on the show, Chrishell Stause, but they have denied those allegations time and time again.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

