‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Set to Appear on SYTYCD Season 17

A season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer will be appearing during season 17 of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Ezra Sosa, who joined the professional dancer roster on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 and who was previously a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance,” will make an appearance during season 17 of the show.

The dancer can be seen at around the 13-second mark in the new trailer for the season dancing alongside a contestant.

“Dancing With the Stars” alum JoJo Siwa is one of the judges on the show, joining Matthew Morrison and Stephen “Twitch” Boss alongside Cat Deely, who hosts the competition.

Some Fans Want Sosa Promoted

In a Reddit thread asking about which male professional dancers should be brought on for season 31 between Keo Motsepe and Ezra Sosa, some people went on to say that they wanted both Val Chmerkovskiy and Gleb Savchenko to not return for season 31.

In the replies to the thread, some fans said they wanted new dancers, and a lot of people want to see Sosa step up as a professional dancer with a celebrity partner for season 31.

“I personally would love to see both Gleb and Val leave and have both Keo and Ezra on the roster,” one person wrote. “I don’t much more Gleb is going to give us as a pro and Val has tapped out and has hit his peak.”

Another person wrote, “Ideal it would be both in and Gleb out but if I had to choose definitely Ezra.”

Some people also said that Sasha Farber should also leave the show.

“I like both but I really want to see what Ezra would do with a partner. I honestly think Gleb, Val, and Sasha should go and Keo should come back and bring in Pasquale from DWTS Ireland to be apart of the pro line up as well,” a reply reads.

Sosa Is Good Friends With DWTS Alum JoJo Siwa

Sosa is good friends with “Dancing With the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa, who he joined on her “D.R.E.A.M. Tour” following her time on season 30 of the show. He joined her at Disney World in early May 2022.

He shared a tribute to Siwa when the tour ended.

“jojo seaweed, when i first started tour i knew it was gonna be a hard one and i knew it was gonna be a rewarding one but what i never expected to end it with is a best friend,” he wrote. “you changed my life through your friendship and your changing so many others with your light and your love. im just so grateful to be by your side through it all. i love you beech, forever and ever🥺🤟🏼”

Sosa was also part of a “Dancing With the Stars” cast reunion, as he joined casting director Deena Katz and professional dancers Alexis Warr, Koko Iwasaki, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach and Sharna Burgess for lunch.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Excited After DWTS Pro Witney Carson Posts Dancing Video

