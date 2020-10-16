‘Dancing With the Stars’ Turned Down This Star

Each year, dozens of celebrities are asked to be on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, though not all of them accept the proposal. Others end up on the show seasons later once their schedule allows.

In the case of actress Taryn Manning, however, Page Six reported that her claims of being asked multiple times were actually false and she was actually rejected by the show after her representation approached the network.

Manning originally said she’d been asked to be on the show while shooting footage.

“I’ve been asked to be on Dancing With the Stars many times,” she reportedly said in the video, according to Page Six. “I have this weird phobia that [competing on the show] means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case.”

Manning Was Reportedly Rejected by ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Now, ABC and the network are rejecting the claims made by Manning about being asked to be on the show multiple times.

“Taryn claims she’s been asked to join the cast ‘many times,’ however, we have never asked Taryn to be part of the show,” a representative for DWTS told Page Six. “Her representation attempted to pitch her to us a while back and we kindly passed. So her claim that she was asked to join DWTS once, never mind many times, is completely false.”

The spokesperson also talked about Manning saying that only “has-been” celebrities go on the show.

“Her thoughts that the contestants consist of ‘has-beens’ seems to be her own projection onto talent that we have been asked to cast,” the spokesperson told Page Six.

Celebrities on the show right now include Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Jessie star Skai Jackson and Olympic Figure Skater Johnny Weir.

Other Celebrities Said They Won’t Go on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Every time a new season of Dancing With the Stars starts, there are a slew of celebrities asked if they would ever go on the show. Sometimes, their answers are surprising, as in the case of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal who recently said he would have only gone on the show in the first season and couldn’t possibly do it now.

The former NBA star recently told US Weekly that he wouldn’t do DWTS now since it’s already been on the air for so long.

“I can’t do it, yeah,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it now. I like being the innovator. If it ws season 1, I would do it. But I can’t do it in season 2.”

He added that he’d been rooting for Charles Oakley this season because he thought the athlete had great footwork, and O’Neal also praised the confidence that it takes to go on a show like DWTS while talking about Oakley.

“I thought his feet work was pretty nice,” he said. “He looked really good at something that they’d been wanting me to do for a while, but I don’t have enough discipline and courage to do it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on ABC on Monday nights.

