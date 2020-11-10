‘Dancing With the Stars’ Voting 2020: How to Vote for Dancing With the Stars 11/9/2020

Tonight, November 9, is Icons Night on Dancing With the Stars. With just eight celebrity contestants remaining in the competition, it’s still anyone’s mirrorball taping to take home, and contestants are relying on viewers voting for them to stay in the game.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite contestant.

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Icons Night

There are two voting methods available to viewers watching each episode live this season: online on ABC.com, or via SMS text messaging.

If you’re voting by text, here’s what you need to send and where you need to send it, for each of the remaining contestants:

– Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

– Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

– Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

– Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

– Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

– Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

– Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

– Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

– Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

You can cast a total of 10 votes per voting method per contestant, meaning that you’re able to vote for your favorite pair up to 20 times if you utilize the online tools as well as text messages.

Note that messaging rates may apply if you vote by text. Voting will remain open for the duration of the 2-hour episode; this week’s voting data will determine who goes home at the end of the episode.

What to Expect on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight

Each couple will be portraying an icon tonight, and they’ll each be dedicating their performances to someone in their lives. The show will start off with Tyra Banks walking out onto the ballroom floor to “Jenny from the Block,” and then each dancer will perform twice.

The first part of the show will contain a dance from each couple in a musical style they have not tackled yet, and the second part will be a head-to-head type of dance in the same style at the same time.

Here’s what to expect in the head-to-head: Justina & Sasha vs. Kaitlyn & Artem dance Cha Cha to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé, AJ & Cheryl vs. Johnny & Britt dance Jive to “Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin, and Nelly & Daniella vs. Skai & Alan dance Salsa to “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham.

Here are the other dances to expect:

Paying tribute to Britney Spears, Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Paying tribute to Janet Jackson, Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Paso Doble to “If” by Janet Jackson

Paying tribute to Madonna, actress Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Rumba to “Crazy for You” by Madonna

Paying tribute to Freddie Mercury, AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Somebody To Love” by Queen

Paying tribute to 2Pac, Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing Jazz to “California Love” by 2Pac, featuring Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre

Paying tribute to Elton John, Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Jive to “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” by Elton John

Paying tribute to Amy Winehouse, Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson, featuring Amy Winehouse

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

