‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020: Winner Predictions

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is half over, and there are some clear front-runners emerging from the pack of celebrity contestants. While there are still plenty of performances before a winner can be crowned, we have some predictions on who will take home the mirrorball at the end of the season.

DWTS judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo have a say in who gets eliminated each week, but since the bottom two are decided by votes mixed with scores from the judges, there’s always a chance that there will be surprises. The new host for season 29 is Tyra Banks, and many professional dancers have returned for another season.

Contestants who are still in the running for the mirrorball at the time of writing are Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Johnny Weir and Chrishell Stause.

Who Will Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29?

At the current point in the competition, we believe that it’s likely that Justina Machado will take home the trophy. The actress has not been in the bottom two at all, and she consistently impresses the judges, meaning that it’s likely she’ll, at the very least, make it pretty far in the competition.

Gold Derby publishes their odds for the predicted winner of Dancing With the Stars each week, and at the time of writing, the site has Machado way ahead of the rest of the competition when it comes to winning the season.

In our opinion, and in Gold Derby’s ods, the next most likely choice for the winner of the season is ex-Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. While their site ranks Skai Jackson equally as high, it’s unlikely Jackson will win the competition after being in the bottom two more than once in the competition after mistakes were made during dances.

Which Couples Will Make it to the ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Finale?

Right now, there are plenty of contestants who seem to be improving every week, so it’s impossible to tell who might be making it into the Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale.

At this point in the competition, we believe the following four teams will make it to the finale of Season 29:

Justina Machado and Sasha

Nev Schulman and Jenna

Chrishell Stause and Gleb

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem

Of course, a lot can change between now and the remainder of the season, so don’t count anyone out of your picks for the finale quite yet.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on ABC. Tune in tonight, October 26, 2020, to watch each of the teams perform their dances for Villains night.

