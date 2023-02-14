DWTS Partners Are Dating, Go IG Official: ‘My Valentine’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Britt Stewart and her season 31 partner, actor Daniel Durant, are officially dating, they revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The couple both posted on Valentine’s day to announce their relationship.

Stewart captioned her post simply with a red heart emoji. The video, which was set to the song “Fall In Love With You” by Montell Fish, featured the two dancing around and smiling together.

Durant’s post was a little more direct. He wrote, “My Valentine” alongside a photo of the two smiling at the camera.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Received Love From the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

In the comment section on both posts, the couple received a lot of love from the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

On Stewart’s post, Hayley Erbert, Peta Murgatroyd, and Kaitlyn Bristowe all wished the couple congratulations on their relationship.

“Happy Valentine’s Day you lovebirds!” Pasha Pashkov wrote under Durant’s photo.

Season 31 contestant Wayne Brady commented, “I knew it!!!!” followed by multiple heart emojis and the word, “Congrats!”

On Stewart’s post, one fan commented that they were “in literal tears” about the relationship announcement while another thanked the complete for the “Valentine’s Day Gift we all needed.”

Durant and Stewart met when they were partnered for season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Durant is dear, and Stewart quickly began learning American Sign Language in order to communicate with him directly. Fans were quick to see the sparks between the couple and began begging them to start dating early on during the season.

Fans Have Been Hoping the Couple Would Get Together

During the “Dancing With the Stars” season, some fans hoped the couple would take their relationship to the next level.

“I hate dwts showmances, but I fully approve on Daniel and Britt becoming a thing,” one comment reads on a Reddit thread from November 2022 reads. “They’re so freaking adorable. Him teaching her ASL and her teaching him dance is total relationship goals. The way that Britt stares at Daniel whenever he’s talking during an interview.”

They added that they get “Nikki [Bella] and Artem [Chigvintsev] vibes.” Chigvintsev and Bella met while they were partners on “Dancing With the Stars,” and they now are married and share a child. Their romance didn’t start during their time on the show, however, as Bella was engaged to John Cena at the time.

The couple announced their relationship unofficially at a live show on February 11, 2023. A fan took a video of the moment, but it cut off before anything was officially confirmed.

In the video, Durant signs, “Oh, I wanted to go back to the other question when you asked if anyone was dating.”

Durant’s interpreter, Gabriel Gomez’s voice can be heard interpreting, but the video cuts off before Durant announces the relationship, and fans say that’s what happened next.

Until now, there has been no acknowledgment about their personal relationship other than telling their fans that they are close friends.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.