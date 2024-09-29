Daniella Karagach Shares Big Family Update

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov are thinking about having another baby. The couple, who shares 16-month-old daughter Nikita, wants to have more kids — but they’re waiting a little while longer.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 22, a fan asked if Karagach wanted to have a second child.

“I want a lot of kids,” Karagach said in a video response.

“But, right now, we’re so happy with where we’re at and Kiki is growing up so fast that we’re just trying to savor it. I mean, we barely see her right now during the season and it kills me. And I can’t imagine right now popping out another one and not seeing both of them,” she continued.

“So, right now, we’re just trying to enjoy her as much as we can and then when we’re ready, hopefully soon, we’ll start planning when we want the next one. But definitely. We’re having more kids,” she added.

Karagach and Pashkov, who have been married since 2014, are both competing on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Shared Details of the Birth of Their Daughter

One day after welcoming their baby girl, Karagach and Pashkov shared the first photos of the little one on Instagram.

A couple of weeks later, the new parents shared some details of the labor and delivery process.

“To be honest, I was never scared of the delivery process. The scariest part for me about this whole thing was getting the IV in my arm. I HATE needles and the thought of a catheter in my body freaked me out. Anyway… They put in my IV and my contractions finally started,” Karagach captioned the post.

She said that she was in labor for about 12 hours before she started pushing. Baby Nikita was born about 10 minutes later.

“As they laid her on my chest, I felt a sea of emotions and couldn’t believe she was all ours. We’ve never felt a love like this… I’ve falling so deep in love with our little family and I couldn’t picture the day of delivery any better. We love you Kita, thank you for choosing us to be your mom and dad,” Karagach said.

Over the past year and a half, Karagach and Pashkov have shared lots of photos and videos of their daughter as she continues to grow and thrive.

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Recently Purchased Their First Home Together

It’s been a big year for Karagach and Pashkov. Not only did they celebrate their daughter’s first birthday in May, the couple also purchased their first home together.

On May 3, the couple uploaded a joint video to Instagram sharing the news with fans.

“We did a thing,” Karagach captioned the video, set to Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.”

On her September 22 Q&A, one fan asked Karagach how things were going with the new abode.

“The new house is amazing,” she responded. “I’m obsessed with it. I love just spending time in it. But, yeah, just little by little things are starting to come along,” she said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Causes Stir With Mystery Man Following Surprising Split