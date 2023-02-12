Pasha Pashkov & Daniella Karagach Share Photos From Romantic Babymoon

Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach went on a babymoon ahead of the May 2023 arrival of their baby girl. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros chose to go on a cruise with Virgin Voyages, visiting several countries in the Caribbean over the course of a week.

On January 31, 2023, Karagach shared some pictures from the trip. “Thank you @virginvoyages for making this trip so special. Pash and I wanted to do something different for our baby moon and this couldn’t have been more perfect. So grateful for this amazing experience,” she captioned the post.

The ballroom pro posed on the beach in a strapless pastel bikini, showing off her baby bump. “Ma baby mama,” Pashkov wrote in the comments section. The couple spent several days exploring different areas, relaxing on the beach, and enjoying their relaxing getaway.

The cruise started off in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, before heading to Puerto Rico, followed by St. Croix. Next up, the ship made an unexpected stop in Turks and Caicos.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Loved Visiting Puerto Rico & St. Croix

One of the first ports on the couple’s seven-day cruise was in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The parents-to-be disembarked the ship and explored the island together.

“This city is unreal. From the people to the culture and beauty this was one of my favorite places on this cruise. We had an amazing time! Thank you San Juan,” Karagach captioned a post containing several photos from Puerto Rico.

Karagach dressed her baby bump in a one-piece romper as she and her husband took on their role as tourists. They saw some different architecture, walked on the cobblestone streets, and ate some authentic food before getting back on the ship to head to their next stop; St. Croix.

St. Croix was a beach day for Karagach and Pashkov, who soaked up the sun on the largest island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Pashkov rented a JetSki for part of the day and had some fun out on the water while Karagach worked on her tan.

“This calm turquoise water was surreal. We had an amazing and relaxing time here in St. Croix,” she captioned an Instagram post on February 2, 2023.

Several DWTS Cast Members Commented on Daniella Karagach’s Photos

Several of the couple’s friends from “Dancing With the Stars” commented on the photos, many letting Karagach know how great she looks heading into her third trimester.

“Baby girl is poppin!!” Peta Murgatroyd commented on one of Karagach’s photos. She and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second child in June 2023.

“Hi baby girl!!!!!” Lindsay Arnold wrote along with a string of heart eye emoji. Arnold is due with her second child — another baby girl — in May 2023.

“Giiiiiiirrrrllllllllllllll you are GLOWING,” the newest DWTS pro Koko Iwasaki commented on another one of Karagach’s Instagram posts from the babymoon. Iwasaki later added that she would love to have Karagach’s tan.

Arnold also commented on that post calling Karagach the “hottest mom.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Shawn Johnson Heads to Hospital After ‘Severe’ Sickness