Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater’s DWTS Season 30 Partners Revealed: Report

Daniella Karagach and Emma Slater are two of the 15 professional dancers taking the floor for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. Read on to find out who they are paired with but be warned of spoilers.

SPOILER WARNING: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON THE “DANCING WITH THE STARS” SEASON 30 CAST AND PRO/CELEBRITY PAIRINGS

The following information comes courtesy of Dance Dish with KB, a reputable spoiler site about “Dancing With the Stars.”

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert

For just her second year partnering with a celebrity, Karagach has once again pulled a big name (her first partner being rapper Nelly) — NBA star Iman Shumpert of the Brooklyn Nets. His “Dancing With the Stars” bio from the cast announcement press release reads:

Iman Shumpert is a father, rapper, producer, entrepreneur, actor and NBA basketball player. He became a fan favorite in New York with his gritty defensive play and high-top fade haircut, reminiscent of past Knicks players. Drafted No. 17 by the New York Knicks in 2011, he played four seasons for the team. He went on to win an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and play for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets. Known by music fans as Iman, he has made his own path to musical respect with his high-tempo flow and personal lyrics as seen in his most recent musical release “Joyride.” In addition to writing lyrics daily, he continues to work on various musical projects and build his record label A Sinner’s Peace. Iman surprised fans by appearing in BET’s hit show “Twenties” last season and will be acting in a few additional television shows this fall. He won an Emmy® for his participation in the MSG Network show “Beginnings.” Iman and family have a new reality series, “We Got Love Teyana & Iman,” premiering August 2021. Fashion and design is how Iman expressed his creativity while growing up outside of Chicago in Oak Park, Illinois, in the 1990s. From wearing and modeling clothes to

designing, he has now developed his own clothing brand called Centerpiece. Iman wants people to be inspired to become the centerpiece of their family and their own life.

When the season 30 cast was announced, Shumpert told “Good Morning America” that he hopes his basketball skills translate to the dance floor.

“I have to focus on footwork a lot for basketball … so I’m gonna lean on my ability to take direction from being in basketball but hopefully my partner can just make sure that, you know, when the lights are on, we look good,” said the NBA star.

Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen

Slater’s celebrity partner for season 30 is none other than country music singer and “American Idol” alum Jimmie Allen. His “Dancing With the Stars” biography reads as follows:

Signed to BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek Records, multiplatinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career. He made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album “Mercury Lane” (which The New York Times dubbed as one of 2018’s strongest) – the first being his debut single “Best Shot,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, and second being “Make Me Want To.” In July 2020, Allen released his star-studded collaboration project “Bettie James” that has since garnered 171+ million streams and a slew of critical acclaim for the music, the historic nature of various collaborations and its subsequent place in country music history. Named for his late grandmother, Bettie Snead, and late father, James Allen, “Bettie James” has been hailed as an “announcement of [Allen’s] arrival” and a “huge step for country” (NPR), and “a powerful statement from a developing voice” (Billboard). On June 25, 2021, Allen released the project’s follow-up album “Bettie James Gold Edition.” The reigning 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year and 2020 CMA New Artist of the Year nominee has amassed more than 850 million on-demand streams and performed on “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Good Morning America,” “TODAY,” “American Idol,” “Tamron Hall,” “The Steve Harvey Show,” “ACM Awards,” “CMA Awards,” “CMT Music Awards” and more. His current single “Freedom Was A Highway” with superstar Brad Paisley is climbing through the Top 20 on Country radio as he is out on the road on Paisley’s headline Tour 2021 as special guest this summer. Allen’s debut picture book, “My Voice Is a Trumpet” – a powerful story about speaking up for what you believe in at any age – was published on July 13, 2021, with Flamingo Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. Allen also serves as executive music producer for Netflix’s series “Titletown High,” which premiered globally on Aug. 27.

Allen was also a contestant on season 10 of “American Idol.” He was cut during Las Vegas Week where he was part of the top 60, performing the Beatles’ “Yesterday” alongside Chelsea Sorrell and Colton Dixon.

At the time, he told his hometown newspaper, the Delaware Cape Gazette, that it was actually a blessing to be cut before the live voting rounds.

“If you’re on that show, and then you make Top 10, you’re stuck. You can’t make any music until September because you have to do tours, and while you’re on the tour, you’re not singing your own stuff, you’re doing cover songs you did on the show. Being a musician, yeah the tours are great and the money is good, but that defeats the whole purpose,” Allen said at the time.

The Rest of the Cast

Karagach and Slater join fellow female professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, and Jenna Johnson, plus fellow male professional dancers Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

The other celebrities in the cast include Spice Girl Mel C., reality star Christine Chiu, actor Brian Austin Green, actress Melora Hardin, social media influencer Olivia Jade, “Bachelor” Matt James, “The Talk” host Amanda Kloots, actor Martin Kove, Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, reality star Kenya Moore, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, and pop star JoJo Siwa.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

