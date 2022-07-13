DWTS’ Daniella Karagach Credits Someone Else For Emmy Nomination

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Daniella Karagach took to Instagram to thank her season 30 partner Iman Shumpert after receiving her Emmy nomination, saying that she can’t believe he agreed to put up with her “crazy,” “very stupid” ideas.

Here’s what Daniella wrote to her Mirrorball-winning partner:

Daniella Said She ‘Couldn’t Have Done It With Anyone Else’

On July 12, the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced and “Dancing With the Stars” received three — Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series for the finale, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series for Horror Night, and an Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming nomination for Daniella Karagach.

Following her nomination, the relatively new “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a bunch of Instagram stories where people were posting videos of her dances and congratulating her, then she wrote a heartful tribute to Iman for helping her get there.

Daniella writes:

I can’t believe I’m saying this but your girl is an EMMY NOMINEE [crying emojis]. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a show. @dancingwiththestars thank you for having me as a part of your family. I couldn’t have been more proud to dance on your stage amongst the best dancers and choreographers. @mabardi @luamky @philheyes @shelbymkeller @dom_chaiduang @danielagschwendtner @stevennormanlee @migymigs @justmatthew @raychewlive @hair2starsjanik @juliesocashmakeup @lizzz18 thank you for your creative vision and allowing my choreography come to life. There are soooooo many people involved with making all these dances look the way they do on television. I hope you know how lucky I feel to be guided by you all. Thank you all for your lovely messages, support and kindness. Appreciate you all so much. As for you @imanshumpert thank you for being you. Thank you for agreeing to put up with all my crazy (very stupid at times) ideas that somehow worked. IT’S ALL YOU, dude. I couldn’t have done it with anyone else. Thanks for making me an Emmy nominee. Much love – Dani

She then revealed which dances were part of her nomination — her Horror Night contemporary to “I Got 5 On It” by Luniz feat. Michael Marshall, which received a perfect 40, and her semi-finals jazz routine to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West, which received a 38 from the judges.

Daniella also congratulated her fellow nominees, Sergio Trujillo for “Annie Live,” Parris Goebel for “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” Fatima Robinson for the 2022 Academy Awards, and “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough for “Step Into the Movies.”

Daniella is one of the newest pros on the show, having only been a pro partner for seasons 29 and 30. In season 29, she made it to the finals with rapper Nelly where they finished in third place; in season 30, she won the whole thing.

Dani’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family is Over the Moon For Her

In the comments section, the fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros and cast members are full of congratulations for Daniella on her Emmy nomination.

“YOU ARE INCREDIBLE!! You deserve this so much, babe. So proud of you!” wrote pro Emma Slater.

“Seriously Dani!!!! Just incredible!!!! So well deserved! 👏 rooting for you! Take it home baby!” wrote pro Witney Carson.

“Ya imma be honest if this DIDN’T happen we would have had some problems! No one or nothing deserved it more! Congrats,” wrote pro Brandon Armstrong.

Fellow dancers Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Edyta Slinwinska, Keo Motsepe, Cody Rigsby, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Amanda Kloots, Ezra Sosa, Julianne Hough, and many more also left comments.

Daniella’s husband Pasha left a comment saying he is so proud of her, plus he posted the nominated routines to his own Instagram and wrote, “Speechless. Proud. Excited! You deserve it all and more. I love you @daniellakaragach … here’s the second routine, equally genius.”

Throughout “Dancing With the Stars” history, the show has been nominated for 116 Emmys. The pros who have earned choreography nominations include Derek Hough, Artem Chigvintsev, Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, Allison Holker,

Mark Ballas, Chelsie Hightower, Louis Van Amstel, Cheryl Burke, Tony Dovolani, and Nick Kosovich, but only Derek and Julianne Hough have ever won. Host Tom Bergeron also won the hosting Emmy once.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

