DWTS Pro Issues Statement to Fans: ‘Thank You for Being Patient With Me’

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has posted a message to her fans after welcoming her first child. Daniella Karagach gave birth to a daughter named Nikita on May 30, 2023.

Days after Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov introduced their newborn to the world, the new mom shared a post on her Instagram Stories thanking fans for their support as she navigates the next chapter in her life.

“I just wanted to thank you for being patient with me. I know I haven’t been on social media in a while but I’m trying to be present in the moment and enjoy these first few days we had with her at home,” Karagach wrote on her Instagram Stories on June 4, 2023.

“I promise I’ll do my best and share more with you as I know you guys were checking in on me before and after having her. So I just wanted to pop in and say thank you and both mama and baby girl are doing so well,” she added.

Daniella Karagach Called Nikita Her ‘Greatest Love’

Shortly after giving birth, Karagach shared that she’d been cleared by the hospital to go home with her newborn. Since then, she’s been soaking up all of the time she can with her daughter.

Although Karagach hasn’t been super active on social media since giving birth, she has shared a couple of photos of her newborn. On June 4, 2023, she shared a picture of baby Nikita in a diaper resting on Pashkov’s chest. “My greatest love,” Karagach captioned the snap.

Pashkov has also shared a couple of photos of Nikita on his Instagram Stories, though he’s been far less active on social media since the baby made her debut.

On June 6, 2023, Karagach shared some new photos of her life at home with her newborn. “A week with Nikita,” she captioned the post.

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Have Always Wanted to Start a Family Together

Perhaps even before tying the knot in 2014, Karagach and Pashkov knew that they wanted to have children together.

When Karagach found out that she was pregnant, she couldn’t wait to tell her husband. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories ahead of her baby girl’s arrival, Karagach shared that she told Pashkov that they were expecting straight away.

“TBH I just wanted to share it with him asap. I didn’t think about how or when haha. I pretty much attacked him with the news,” she said, according to Talent Recap.

A few weeks later, the couple learned they were having a girl.

“Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!! This is a birthday I’ll never forget. I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn’t have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!” Karagach captioned an Instagram post on December 27, 2022, following her 30th birthday party that also served as a gender reveal party.

