DWTS Pro Gives Birth to First Child: PHOTO

The “Dancing With the Stars” family has grown by one.

On May 30, 2023, ballroom pro Daniella Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov welcomed their first child together; a daughter they named Nikita. The couple announced the news on Instagram on May 31, 2023.

Karagach was a few days past her due date and had been sharing a couple of different things that she was trying to go into labor on her Instagram Stories. For example, she was walking with one foot up on a curb. Called curb walking, this has been a long-known labor-inducing technique — which may or may not have worked for Karagach.

Born just two days after her dad’s birthday, baby Nikita is already lighting up Instagram, with several members of the DWTS family commenting on Karagach’s post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Shared the First Photos of Their Newborn Daughter

In their joint Instagram post, Karagach and Pashkov shared the the first couple of photos of their newborn. In the first photo, new dad Pashkov is holding the infant as Karagach rests her head on his shoulder and smiles toward the camera.

In another snap, Nikita is seen sleeping in her hospital bassinet. Karagach and Pashkov dressed the baby in a dusty rose sleep sack with a matching headband for her unofficial photoshoot.

“She’s so perfect omg!” DWTS pro Witney Carson commented on the post.

“Perfect baby Nikita,” added pro Lindsay Arnold.

“I can’t wait toooooiooo [sic] meet her,” read a comment from Pashkov’s close friend Sasha Farber, who included a string of red heart emoji in his post.

“Congratulations!!!! So happy for you two,” Alan Bersten said.

Pashkov’s season 31 DWTS partner Teresa Giudice also left the couple a congratulatory message.

“Congratulations so happy for you both,” she wrote, adding, “I love her name,” in a separate comment.

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Announced Their Pregnancy in November

Karagach and Pashkov met back in 2009 when Karagach was still a teenager, according to Us Weekly. The two were romantically linked in 2010 and ended up falling in love. Pashkov proposed in 2012 and the couple tied the knot in 2014.

Just ahead of Karagach’s 30th birthday, the husband and wife shared their baby news with the world.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” read the caption of a joint post shared by the couple. “We love you more than words could ever express,” the caption continued.

About a month later, while celebrating Karagach’s 30th birthday, she and Pashkov revealed that they were having a baby girl.

“Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!! This is a birthday I’ll never forget. I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn’t have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!” Karagach captioned an Instagram post at the time.

