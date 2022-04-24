DWTS Pro Shares ‘Raw Videos’ in Tribute to Mirrorball Partner

Daniella Karagach is the professional dancer who won season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside her celebrity partner Iman Shumpert.

The pair was first noted for their height difference, which can make ballroom dancing difficult on a technical level, but throughout the season, they became known for their extremely difficult lifts during the dances.

Ultimately, they made it all the way through and came out on top. Now, Karagach is sharing some raw behind-the-scenes footage of their rehearsal time.

Karagach Was ‘Inspired’ to Create New Lifts

Karagach took to Instagram to pay tribute to her time in rehearsal with Shumpert and their practicing lifts together.

“Whether I’d get inspired from videos or it was something we created on our own (like the first video you see here) @imanshumpert was always helping me try to figure out ways to make our lifts more unique as well as safe,” she wrote. “Sometimes we’d be in camera blocking and an idea would pop into my head ‘IMAN, you think you can take me by the neck and throw me off the stairs’?”

She added, “Y’all, I wish you would’ve seen his face….. but he’d show up to rehearsals and honestly try everything thrown at him. We would try out a few things and film them to see if they even looked ‘cool.'”

She said if they didn’t look good, they would throw out the lifts.

“I thought it would be fun to show you a bit of our process so here are some raw videos of the lifts that we’ve attempted in rehearsals,” she concluded.

Karagach Has Shared Videos From Tour

Karagach was one of the professional dancers who went out on tour with the “Dancing With the Stars” cast following season 30. Her journey on the tour was cut short due to a broken ankle, but she has since recovered. Now, she has been sharing some videos of her favorite pieces from the tour.

Karagach shared a short, 16-second video, of herself on the tour dancing in between two other dances in a transition moment.

“This transition after ‘say my name’ was a special one for me,” she wrote in the post. “It was a short moment I got to experience on that stage alone with the audience. It was moment to look around, breathe in and appreciate the theater or arena and see all your faces.”

She added, “To hear your support and love made me emotional every night. I loved it. I loved every moment I got to be on stage doing what I love most.”

In early April, Karagach shared a sensual dance from tour with her husband Pasha Pashkov.

Karagach included a shout-out to the choreographer, Tessandra Chavez, in her Instagram caption.

“Tessandra we’ve been waiting to work with you for so freaking long,” she wrote. “Pash and I will always be grateful to you for helping us bring our vision to live. Working with you is an honor and I can’t wait to get some more time to collaborate with you. You’re incredible.”

She added that “Crazy in Love” was their favorite to dance while on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

