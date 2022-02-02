DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Suffers Injury On Tour

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach has had a busy couple of nights on the DWTS Live Tour. She suffered an injury mid-show and followed that up with a wardrobe malfunction! Read on to find out how the show continued on without her when she got hurt and what she did when her costume malfunctioned in the middle of a performance.

Alexis Warr Saved The Day When Daniella Karagach Got Injured

On a since-expired Instagram story, Daniella sang the praises of dancer Alexis Warr, who jumped into action when she (Daniella) got hurt during one of the performances.

“Last night, I had a little injury during the show and Alexis covered my track for the second half [of the show]. I just want to say a huge shout-out to Alexis for being able to literally be sitting in the audience, finding out she had to cover my track literally in seconds, and being able to perform at such a high level,” said Daniella. “I mean, Alexis is seriously a champ. She is absolutely incredible, she’s stunning. I’m so grateful she was able to cover me real quick and I can’t thank her enough.”

But it sounds even crazier when you read the story from the tour’s audio editor, “Sergeant Snippins” (aka Adam — he does not post his last name on social media). Daniella posted another tribute to Alexis, writing, “The amount of dedication, hard work, and love you have for this art is impeccable. You warm up with us all, are always there to help and constantly perfecting and bettering yourself. I love you and thank you for saving me last night,” and on that story, she directed her followers to read the caption that “Sergeant Snippins” wrote where he said what Alexis did was “one of the craziest things [he’s] ever seen in a show.” He also posted a video of her performance.

Adam wrote:

Gather round children, and I will tell you a story of a real-life superhero. Two minutes before this video was taken, @alexis_warr was standing next to me behind the audio console at front of house, watching the show in street clothes. A call came over the radio that they needed her to go in for Dani. She took off running halfway around the theater, met security to take her backstage, and someone dragged her straight into the quick change tent. She changed into Dani’s costume and shoes and ran out to join Kiki. And she absolutely crushed the number. Hadn’t been in the show in a week. Didn’t stretch or warm-up. Two minutes. She was standing next to me, then I saw her 150 feet away up on stage in full costume. Like Clark Kent walking into a phone booth and Superman coming out seconds later. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Shouts to @anhellah and @colleen_teamez, our wardrobe team who found a way to get it done, somehow. One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in a show.

We’ve got chills just thinking about it!

By the way, Daniella is going to be fine. She told her followers in her Instagram story, “I just wanted to come on here and say thank you for all your kind messages … I’m OK! Thank you, guys. I had some ice. Had a little bit of an injury, but I’m OK. I will be there tonight. Alexis, I freakin’ love you, thank you so much. And thank you guys for checking up on me, I really, really appreciate it.”

In case you’re curious, Alexis is a dancer/choreographer who has been performing with Derek Hough in recent years. She was part of his “Derek Hough: No Limit” Las Vegas residency in 2021 and toured with the “Derek Hough Live!” tour in 2019. She actually got her start dancing on TV with “World of Dance” season two where she was part of the junior division group The Pulse, according to an interview with Dance Dish with KB.

Fans on Reddit certainly think that Alexis is “earning her spot on ‘Dancing With the Stars'” with the way she has stepped up on the 2022 tour. Perhaps we’ll see her on the show one day.

The Next Night, Daniella Had A Wardrobe Malfunction

The injury was not the only bump in the road for Daniella on the tour. She also suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the Ames, Iowa, performance — and she rolled with it like a champ. In fact, she is asking fans to send her footage if they have any.

“OK, so if anyone happened to be in the audience [in Ames], I literally had a wardrobe malfunction on stage and had to run off!” said Daniella in a separate Instagram story. “So, if you were in the audience, please, I beg if you have this video, I would freakin’ love to see it. I am dying.”

Unfortunately (or maybe, fortunately?), nobody seems to have video of the wardrobe malfunction in question. But if you’re reading this and you do, send it Daniella’s way!

It sounds like everyone is having a great time on tour. On Daniella’s husband Pasha Pashkov’s Instagram stories, he did an impromptu interview with some of the male pros back stage and Alan Bersten said, “Just got off stage with your amazing wife. She is so good at dance,” to which Pasha, without missing a beat, quipped, “That’s why I married her.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

