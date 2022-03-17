DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Injured, Leaves Tour

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and season 30 winner Daniella Karagach has been forced to cut her time on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour short following an injury.

Karagach shared that she was injured during her last dance of the night on March 16, 2022.

“So yesterday on stage while performing our last number, I guess my body’s just very fatigued at this point, and silly mistakes starting happening for me,” Karagach said in an Instagram Story on March 17, 2022. “And yesterday during our second-to-last number with Alan [Bersten], I did one of the scissor-kicks that I do and I landed on my ankle and just fell straight to the floor.”

Karagach Has a Broken Ankle

She said that she was sure there’s a video of her falling somewhere, since it happened while they were performing the tour.

“I just remember, I never experienced pain like that in my life, and Alan thankfully lifted me and took me off the stage, so I’m really grateful for that… and I just knew it wasn’t good,” she added, saying that she was screaming because the pain was “unbearable.”

She shared that she was rushed to the hospital via Uber along with the show’s physical therapist, who wasn’t allowed to accompany her past the emergency room while she was waiting for a doctor or getting x-rays. After the x-rays, Karagach was told that she had a broken ankle.

“So, it’s broken, and I went to see another doctor today, and we’re waiting to get the MRI done, so I’ll go back tonight and do the MRI and get the results, so hopefully everything’s okay, and I won’t need surgery,” Karagach said.

She said she appreciates the positive messages and prayers from her fans.

Karagach Says Performing on Tour Was ‘Exhilarating’

In her Instagram post about leaving the “Dancing With the Tour,” Karagach shared her final thoughts about performing and meeting all of her fans.

“Well, this was definitely not the way I thought tour would end but I’m grateful for the time I had,” Karagach wrote. “This was truly a special experience for me and I’ve had the best time being a part of this immensely talented cast.”

She added, “I love my @dancingabc fam so much and I know you guys will keep kicking a**!!”

She went on to say that she loves all of her fans and her friends and their “kindness and always showing 100% of your support for us.”

“The moments I had on that stage was something I’ll never be able to express,” Karagach wrote in the post. “Dancing for you guys was exhilarating. I’m so grateful. To @alexis_warr, thank you for saving my butt!! I can’t wait to watch shine!!! Go crush em.”

Her coworkers took to the comment section to wish Karagach a speedy recovery.

Gleb Savchenko wrote, “Sending you love and seedy recovery! You are an absolute rockstar Dani!!”

“Omg Dani!!! I love you and hope you recover quickly,” Sharna Burgess wrote.

Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Ezra Sosa, Peta Murgatroyd, Sofia Ghavami, and Koko Iwasaki all also commented on the post wishing Karagach well.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Family’: Pasha Pashkov Reunites With First-Ever DWTS Partner