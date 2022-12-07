Pregnant Daniella Karagach Reveals Her Future DWTS Plans

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first child in 2023.

Karagach revealed in a questions and answers session with fans on Instagram that she is planning to return for the fall 2023 season of the show.

When asked if she’d be back for next season, she wrote, “That’s the plan!!!” The professional dancer also revealed that the baby is due on May 26, 2023. Pashkov’s birthday is May 28, so if the baby comes a couple of days later than expected, he or she could share a birthday with their father.

Karagach saved the entire Q&A session on her Instagram highlights.

Karagach Shared a Sweet Story About Telling Her Husband She’s Pregnant

While many “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers find cute, unexpected ways to share their pregnancy with their significant others, Karagach said she was just so excited that she couldn’t wait to tell her husband.

During the Q&A, a fan asked how she told Pashkov, and she shared the story, which happened to take place on the premiere day of “Dancing With the Stars” season 32.

“TBH I just wanted to share it with him asap,” she wrote. “I didn’t think about how or when haha. I pretty much attacked him with the news. … [He] and I had 8 a.m. call times on set and I told him as soon as he came out of the shower at 6:30 a.m. We were shocked and it was the best surprise on premiere day.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners.

Karagach and Pashkov started dating shortly after they started dancing together, they told Dance Sport Info, and Pashkov shared that he proposed four years later.

They got married in July 2014.

When it comes to dancing throughout the entire “Dancing With the Stars” season while pregnant, Karagach shared that she did okay it with her doctors before continuing.

“I’m so thankful that I didn’t have any sickness in my first trimester,” she wrote. “I was able to enjoy training and our rehearsals. My Dr. said as long as I felt great, there was no need to tone down the dancing.”

Multiple ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Professional Dancers Are Expecting Babies in 2023

Karagach is not the only “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer that is expecting a baby.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finalist Witney Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Jenna Johnson is also expecting her first baby. She and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their baby boy in January 2023.

Lindsay Arnold announced in October that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 for season 32 on Disney+.