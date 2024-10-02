DWTS Pro Reveals Miscarriage: ‘Lowest of Lows’

A season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer has opened up about a heartbreaking loss. Daniella Karagach revealed she and her husband, fellow DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov, experienced a miscarriage before welcoming their daughter Nikita.

On October 2, Karagach talked with “Good Morning America” about the heartbreak. “I just remember one day I was pregnant, and then the next day I wasn’t,” Karagach said.

She continued, “And I just remember like, falling to the floor like, ‘I can’t believe this happened to me.'”

Pashkov was Karagach’s “saving grace” and helped her through her “lowest of lows” after the miscarriage. “He got me out of a really bad place,” she noted.

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Experienced a Miscarriage in 2022

Karagach and Pashkov learned they were expecting in July 2022. Just a few weeks later, Karagach lost the pregnancy.

She explained she woke up one morning, when she was about five weeks pregnant, in significant pain. She subsequently learned she had miscarried.

The professional dancer explained she’s sharing her story now: “I want people to know they’re not alone, and a lot of people are going through the same thing.”

Karagach also revealed she and Pashkov didn’t talk about the pregnancy loss a lot at the time because “We didn’t want to have anyone judge us.” They didn’t want people to “tell us things we didn’t want to hear.”

Although the miscarriage came early in the pregnancy, Karagach still felt it was a “huge loss.” She noted the experience of having a miscarriage was “gut-wrenching.”

“If it was one day or a week, or five months, or three months, or one month, or whatever the timeline was, like, it was still a loss for me, and it was a huge loss.”

She added that having a child was “something we’ve wanted and pictured ourselves [with].”

Karagach added, “He was obviously grieving with me, and it wasn’t easy to talk about at the moment.”

The DWTS Pair Welcomed Their Daughter Nikita in May 2023

The couple put starting a family on pause for a bit. “We just truly believe that we need to trust and if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen at the right time,” Karagach shared.

The pair threw themselves into the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Right about the same time the season began, they learned she was expecting again.

Karagach remembered taking a pregnancy test “every single day” and didn’t trust she was really pregnant again until she went to the doctor. She admitted she was “so scared” and “paranoid” after experiencing the miscarriage.

She also noted she wanted to blame herself for the loss and admitted if she hadn’t sought support from others, “it could have really taken me down.”

“No matter what anyone says, a loss is a loss, and it’s hard, it’s really hard, and you’re grieving, but you don’t have to blame yourself for it,” Karagach added.

Their daughter Nikita arrived in May 2023.

A lot of love for Karagach poured in across Instagram.

“Sending so much love to her I had no idea she had one before having Nikita,” one Instagram user shared.

“Didn’t think I could love @daniellakaragach anymore than I already do, [then] she shares this story,” another fan wrote.

“I love Dani! So humble!! So happy that God blessed them with a beautiful baby girl,” someone else wrote.