Daniella Karagach Season 31 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Revealed

Professional dancer Daniella Karagach is the reigning Mirrorball champion on “Dancing With the Stars.” She won season 30 alongside long-shot Iman Shumpert, who was the only NBA or retired NBA player to ever make the finale in the ballroom dance competition.

For season 31, which is set to premiere on September 19, 2022, Karagach has been paired with another athletic celebrity, according to Insider Kristyn Burtt’s website, DanceDishWithKB.

Karagach Is Paired With Joseph Baena

Karagach will be paired up with Joseph Baena, the 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

According to TMZ in a post later confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt, Baena is a contestant on season 31 of the season. TMZ first posted the images of Baena walking into the “Dancing With the Stars” studio with a face-hiding visor, though the outlet named the actor as the person in the photos.

Burtt shared a photo of Baena on Instagram from today in the same outfit he wore into rehearsals.

Baena is an actor. He does not use his father’s last name for a very specific reason, according to an interview with People.

“My dad is old-school,” he told People in February 2022. “He doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I.”

What Celebrities Are on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

The first celebrity that joined “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 was TikTok star and influencer Charli D’Amelio.

D’Amelio and her mother, Heidi, are both set to join the cast for the upcoming season, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Heidi and Charli will be competing against one another on the upcoming season of the show.

Other confirmed celebrities at the time of writing include comedian Wayne Brady and deaf actor Daniel Durant, according to Burtt.

There will be a total of 15 pairings, meaning there are still 10 celebrities to be announced in the coming weeks. The entire cast will be revealed on September 8, 2022 on “Good Morning America.”

The rest of the cast released so far includes the judges, hosts, and some of the professional dancers.

First, professional dancers Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev were featured on the season 31 poster and in the promotional video. They were later confirmed to be the first six professional dancers in the cast for the season.

The troupe will also be making a return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31. Though not officially made by Disney+, the announcement was posted by Burtt.

The cast members set for the troupe are returning troupe member Ezra Sosa, long-time pro Sasha Farber, “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 winner Alexis Warr, and new addition to the “Dancing With the Stars” family, Kateryna Klishyna.

Members of the troupe are professional dancers who did not get paired with a celebrity partner but are still members of the cast. They fill in if anything happens with another professional dancer, they act as backup dancers, and they participate in opening numbers as well as any other professional dance numbers throughout the season.

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will each be returning to the ballroom. They’ll be joined by host Tyra Banks and new co-host and former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

