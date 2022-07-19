DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Shares Sweet Wedding Anniversary Message to Pasha

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach shared a sweet post to her husband, Pasha Pashkov, in honor of their 8-year wedding anniversary.

“Happy 8 year wedding anniversary @pashapashkov,” Karagach wrote on Instagram alongside multiple photos of the couple. “I didn’t think it was humanly possible to love someone this hard. Thank you for making me the luckiest woman in the world. IFLY”

Pashkov also shared an adorable post on his Instagram, writing, “Happy 8, Dani ❤️ More like ♾️. To us 🥂”

According to Karagach’s Instagram Stories, the two celebrated by going to the beach, drinking wine, and eating a dinner that included grilled steak.

Pashkov & Karagach Got Married in 2014

The couple got married in 2014, five years before Karagach became the newest professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” and, according to Karagach’s Instagram Stories, their first ballroom dance competition together was in 2009. Karagach was 21 years old when the two wed.

Pashkov, 36, is often featured on Karagach’s Instagram feed and Stories.

In early April, Karagach shared a sensual dance from tour with her husband Pasha Pashkov.

Karagach included a shout-out to the choreographer, Tessandra Chavez, in her Instagram caption.

“Tessandra we’ve been waiting to work with you for so freaking long,” she wrote. “Pash and I will always be grateful to you for helping us bring our vision to live. Working with you is an honor and I can’t wait to get some more time to collaborate with you. You’re incredible.”

She added that “Crazy in Love” was their favorite to dance while on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour.

Chavez commented on the post to say it was an honor to work with the couple.

“Soooooooo hot!!!!!!!🔥❤️ it was an honor working with you two genius talents and beautiful souls. Here’s to many more. Adore and love you both 💕 @daniellakaragach @pashapashkov,” she wrote.

Karagach Has ‘No Idea’ How DWTS Season 31 Will Work

Karagach may be the reigning champion of “Dancing With the Stars,” but that doesn’t mean she has inside knowledge on the upcoming season.

In an interview with Inside Dance after their time on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Pashkov and Karagach weighed in on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

“I’m not going to lie to you, we just do our job,” Karagach told the outlet. “We show up and we choreograph. We don’t have any idea how the move affects the show in any way.”

She also said that they are both still waiting for the call to see if they’ll be in the upcoming season of the show.

Karagach was nominated for an Emmy Award for her choreography on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and she gives her partner, Iman Shumpert, a lot of credit for that.

“still can’t believe this is real. @dancingwiththestars thank you for giving your dancers and choreographers a platform where they can express themselves and watch their creations come to life. Love you guys very much,” Karagach wrote on Instagram when the nomination was announced. “To all, I can’t get over your love and support. It brought me so much warmth knowing how many of you took the time out of your day to reach out and share this moment with me.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

