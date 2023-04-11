Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov Share Photos From Adorable Baby Shower

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov threw a bear-themed baby shower ahead of the birth of their first child, and they invited plenty of people from the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

The couple shared photos from the day on Instagram including photos of themselves posing with their guests like Emma Slater and Joseph Baena, and they posted even more on their now-expired Instagram Stories. Karagach called the whole day a “dream.”

“Our baby shower was something I could’ve only imagined it to be,” the Instagram caption reads. “My parents flew in and mom created a theme/decorated the beautiful venue. We celebrated with our family, friends, besties that flew in, and our DWTS family. It was surreal to have everyone in one room celebrating our baby girl.”

The post concludes, “This was a day we’ll never forget. Soaking it all in at the moment. More photos and vids coming soon.”

Karagach & Pashkov Shared Photos From Their Maternity Shoot

Karagach posted the photos, some of which included her topless and covered by flowers. She called the photoshoot “a dream” before saying there would be more to share soon. Later, she shared more photos on Instagram, calling pregnancy “surreal.”

Pashkov and Karagach celebrated seven years of marriage and 13 years together overall on January 1, 2023.

“13 years ago we started our journey,” Karagach wrote in her Instagram post on that date. “You are my person @pashapashkov and I couldn’t imagine sharing our laughs, tears, victories, losses, spontaneous adventures, griefs, competitions, and experiences with anyone else on this planet.”

She added, “I’m incredibly lucky to call you my husband and I thank you for accepting the dorky Dani and loving her unconditionally. You’re my favorite. Happy anniversary Doofè. Cheers to 13 years. Yours, Doofa.”

In 2019, they spoke with Entertainment Tonight about wanting children.

“If we could, we would’ve had our baby like five years ago. We really want kids,” Pashkov said. They announced their pregnancy in December 2023.

4 More ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies Are Expected in 2023

The “Dancing With the Stars” family grew by one in January 2023 when Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Rome, and the family is set to grow by four more members in the coming months.

Karagach and Pashkov expect their baby to arrive in May 2023. “We love you more than words could ever express,” the couple wrote on Instagram to announce their pregnancy. Lindsay Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting their second daughter in May 2023 as well. They’re joined by Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, who are expecting their second child in the same month.

The following month, Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their second child together. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram at the time.

The “Dancing With the Stars” family grew by one in July 2022 when Sharna Burgess welcomed her first son, Zane.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.