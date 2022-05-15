Fans ‘Drooling’ Over Daniella Karagach’s Sultry Dance With Her Husband

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and winner Daniella Karagach competes on the show each season, but she recently revealed she still misses some things about competing professionally.

Competing on “Dancing With the Stars” is different than competing in other parts of the professional dance world, and Karagach shared exactly what it was she missed about competing in a recent Instagram post.

“The question I get a lot…. ‘Do you miss competing?'” she wrote. “To be honest I miss the process. I miss dancing next to the amazingly talented couples, rounds at @brooklyndancesportclub, performing in front of an audience who is literally inches away from you and experiencing that incomparable energy in the ballroom.”

She added, “There’s nothing like it. That’s what I truly miss.”

At one point in the video, the couple nearly share a kiss before continuing their dance. It ends with the couple laughing together after Karagach seems to improvise at the end.

Friends & Fans Loved the Video

In the video, Karagach and her partner, who is also her husband, professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, dance close to other couples in a ballroom in a sultry style.

“Yooooooooo what….. I’m drooling. 🤤,” professional dancer Koko Iwasaki wrote on the video.

Sofia Ghavami, another “Dancing With the Stars” pro, commented, “Inspo for life. My gosh 🔥.”

Others loved the couple dancing together.

“The BEST! Even in sweats you’re the best! Omg! These two!!!!!!! ❤️,” actress and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Kate Flannery wrote in the comment section.

A fan agreed, commenting, “Geez! I can’t with the two of you. That love, trust, and passion that you see between the both of you is so unreal! You see it in the way the both of you dance together. That chemistry is so beautiful. ❤️”

Karagach Shared BTS Moments From Season 30

Karagach won season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside NBA star Iman Shumpert.

The pair was first noted for their height difference, which can make ballroom dancing difficult on a technical level, but throughout the season, they became known for their extremely difficult lifts during the dances.

Ultimately, they made it all the way through and came out on top. Now, Karagach is sharing some raw behind-the-scenes footage of their rehearsal time.

Karagach took to Instagram to pay tribute to her time in rehearsal with Shumpert and their practicing lifts together.

“Whether I’d get inspired from videos or it was something we created on our own (like the first video you see here) @imanshumpert was always helping me try to figure out ways to make our lifts more unique as well as safe,” she wrote. “Sometimes we’d be in camera blocking and an idea would pop into my head ‘IMAN, you think you can take me by the neck and throw me off the stairs’?”

She added, “Y’all, I wish you would’ve seen his face….. but he’d show up to rehearsals and honestly try everything thrown at him. We would try out a few things and film them to see if they even looked ‘cool.’”

She said if they didn’t look good, they would throw out the lifts.

“I thought it would be fun to show you a bit of our process so here are some raw videos of the lifts that we’ve attempted in rehearsals,” she concluded.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

