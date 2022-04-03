DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Posts ‘Spicy’ Dance With Husband

Reigning “Dancing With the Stars” champion Daniella Karagach posted one of the dances she performed alongside her husband, Pasha Pashkov, on the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour on Instagram.

Karagach included a shout-out to the choreographer, Tessandra Chavez, in her Instagram caption.

“Tessandra we’ve been waiting to work with you for so freaking long,” she wrote. “Pash and I will always be grateful to you for helping us bring our vision to live. Working with you is an honor and I can’t wait to get some more time to collaborate with you. You’re incredible.”

She added that “Crazy in Love” was their favorite to dance while on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour.

Chavez commented on the post to say it was an honor to work with the couple.

“Soooooooo hot!!!!!!!🔥❤️ it was an honor working with you two genius talents and beautiful souls. Here’s to many more. Adore and love you both 💕 @daniellakaragach @pashapashkov,” she wrote.

The dance is sensual, and fans took to Karagach’s comment section to let her know what they thought about it.

Fans Called the Dance Sexy

Fans commented on the dance to tell Karagach and Pashkov that they thought it was the “sexiest” dance they’ve seen. The nearly one-and-a-half-minute piece includes Pashkov and Karagach dancing together to a slower version of the song “Crazy In Love.”

“Sexiest dance ever. Love watching you both,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “I might be biased but this was my favorite number from tour. I always love seeing you two dance.”

“This is spicy,” one person commented.

Others felt odd even watching the dance in the first place because of its sensual nature.

“I feel like y’all just made a baby & I shouldn’t have been watching,” one comment reads.

Another reads, “This is literally one of the best pieces I saw live! You & Pasha are incredible! I hope to see you guys perform soon & Dani, you are strong, beautiful, and your injury will subside before you know it. Love & prayers all the way! You got this.”

Multiple fans said that the number was their favorite from the tour.

“no doubt the best dance on this tour (for me personally),” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Favorite people to watch! Dancing with the stars is lucky to have you both!”

Karagach Injured Her Ankle on Tour

Karagach shared that she was injured during her last dance of the night on March 16, 2022.

“So yesterday on stage while performing our last number, I guess my body’s just very fatigued at this point, and silly mistakes starting happening for me,” Karagach said in an Instagram Story on March 17, 2022. “And yesterday during our second-to-last number with Alan [Bersten], I did one of the scissor-kicks that I do and I landed on my ankle and just fell straight to the floor.”

Karagach later shared that her ankle was broken, but she does not need surgery and instead has to keep weight off of it for a few weeks.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

READ NEXT: Artem Chigvintsev Shares Touching Tribute to Son Matteo, DWTS Tour