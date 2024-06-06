Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Share Family News

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach just shared big news about their daughter, Nikita.

The DWTS pair recently celebrated Nikita’s first birthday, and now the toddler gave them something else to celebrate. Nikita is officially walking now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach Showed Nikita’s 1st Independent Steps

On June 6, Karagach took to her Instagram page to share the big development. In the caption, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro joked, “And now we have to buy her a helmet😅😅😅.”

Karagach added hashtags to the caption signaling her baby girl was a year old, as well as one that read “baby on the go.”

Pashkov left a comment on his wife’s post, which consisted of simply a teary-eyed emoji.

Several “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues excitedly commented on Nikita’s major accomplishment.

“Love ❤️❤️❤️,” commented Peta Murgatroyd.

Sasha Farber added, “What!!!!!!!!!!!!!!😍”

Jenna Johnson kept it simple, too. “OMGGG!!!!”

“Ahhhhhh! 🥹🥹🥹 the sweetest thing,” wrote Sharna Burgess.

Karagach’s post also received quick and sweet comments from Julianne Hough and Alan Bersten.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans adored Karagach’s video showing Nikita walking, too.

One Instagram user wrote, “Next is dance lessons! She’s so adorable!”

Someone else commented, “OMG! That’s amazing, Dani! Yay, Nikita! So proud of you! Now the fun really begins! Enjoy the ride!”

“The ‘JOY’ in your voice/laughter 🍃🦋🍃🦋🍃🦋💓💖,” another response read.

Pashkov’s former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Kate Flannery wrote, “Walking with the Stars! ❤️”

Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Have Had Lots to Celebrate This Past Year

Nikita’s first independent steps walking came amid a flurry of big events to celebrate for Karagach and Pashkov.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pair threw a big birthday party for Nikita as she turned one, and Karagach shared some highlights from the event on her Instagram page on June 5.

On May 3, the couple revealed they purchased their first house together, as well. In February, Pashkov noted it was their 15th Valentine’s Day together, and on January 2, he gushed over his wife on the 15th anniversary of their relationship beginning.

On July 18, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Pashkov shared a sweet message for his wife on Instagram on their ninth wedding anniversary.

In the caption, Pashkov wrote, “In exactly one year from today we’ll be celebrating our 10 year wedding anniversary. How insane is that?!”

He continued, “It’s 2am right now as I’m sitting here prepping this reel and I’ve been scrolling through years of stills for the past 3 hours, reminiscing.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran added, “Oh how much we’ve been thru, side by side, hand in hand, dancing thru this amazing thing we call life, living out our most sacred dreams one by one.”

Pashkov further shared, “How lucky I am that I found you to do it all with… and how lucky we are that we now get to continue this journey as 3.”

Karagach and Pashkov both made it to the finale of “Dancing with the Stars” in season 32 with their partners, Jason Mraz and Ariana Madix. Season 33 will debut in the fall, although fans will have to wait a while yet before the couple is confirmed to return.