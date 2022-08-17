DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Shares ‘Passionate’ Dance With Pasha Pashkov

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach posted a steamy video of herself dancing with her husband Pasha Pashkov while on vacation.

The couple is spending time in Jamaica ahead of the new “Dancing With the Stars” season, and Karagach took the time to share a video of the two dancing the bachata on their balcony.

“From the beach to the food, this has been one of my favorite vacations of all time… Jamaica, you’re unreal,” Karagach wrote in the post.

Fans Couldn’t Get Over the Passion

Some fans took to the comment section to let Karagach know they love how much she and her husband love each other. They also received love from their “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“Love you both so damn much,” professional dancer Cheryl Burke commented.

Lindsay Arnold wrote, “You two,” alongside three flame emojis.

“You guys are sooo good at bachata!” Sasha Farber wrote.

One fan wrote that they loved the passion shared between the couple.

“Love seeing you two casually dance together,” they wrote. “So passionate!!”

Another person wrote, “Could you 2 be any hotter…like come on!”

Others asked how often Karagach works out.

“@pashapashkov reminding himself to watch those hands and keep this appropriate for IG. 😂,” another person wrote.

Karagach later posted another photo of herself on vacation in the ocean with nothing but blue skies and water behind her.

Karagach Is Likely to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Though there has been no official announcement about the cast for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Karagach is likely to return to the show. She’s the reigning Mirrorball champion and a fan-favorite professional dancer.

Karagach was also nominated for an Emmy Award for her choreography on the show.

“I still can’t believe this is real. @dancingwiththestars thank you for giving your dancers and choreographers a platform where they can express themselves and watch their creations come to life,” Karagach wrote in the post announcing her nomination. “Love you guys very much. To all, I can’t get over your love and support. It brought me so much warmth knowing how many of you took the time out of your day to reach out and share this moment with me. I see you, appreciate you and send you guys so much love. Now I have to go get a dress😍😝 #emmybound #emmys””

The Emmy Awards are being held on Monday, September 12, 2022. That’s just one week before “Dancing With the Stars” is set to return. Both Karagach and “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Derek Hough are up for the Emmy Award in the Outstanding Choreography For Variety or Reality Programming category.

Hough is nominated for his work on “Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough.” He’s nominated alongside choreographer Tessandra Chavez.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Called Off Engagement Due to ‘Red Flags’