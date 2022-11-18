DWTS Couple Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Share Unexpected News

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov made an unexpected announcement on November 16, 2022.

The couple had been teasing the announcement for a few days, and when they finally announced it, fans were instantly excited.

“It’s FINALLY HERE!” they wrote on Instagram. “This project has been cooking since April and we are SO EXCITED to share the news. … We’ve launched a new dining brand!”

The brand is called “Dancing Pizza,” and it’s a delivery-first menu of pizza available when ordering from UberEats.

“Our menu, that has been created by the dancers themselves, is now available in Atlanta with more locations in Miami, Los Angeles, San Antonio and New York coming by the end of end of the month. We are slated to roll out nationally in 2023.”

Famous Friends Have Contributed to the Menu

The menu for Dancing Pizza features contributions from people who will be familiar to fans of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Daniella Karagach’s pizza is titled the supreme light and features pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, and mozzarella cheese, according to the website.

Lindsay Arnold also makes an appearance on the site with her meat lover’s special. The pizza is topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese. The delivery-first restaurant also offers dessert in the form of tiramisu and starters in the form of garlic knots and buffalo wings.

According to the website, the restaurant will be “Fueled by social platforms and media hype, dance is bigger and more popular than ever. Dance competitions and athletic/arts culture have gone mainstream, driving purchases in music, fashion, sports, and now food.”

Karagach Is ‘Passionate’ About Pizza

In a press release about the new restaurant, Karagach shared that she wanted to combine things that she’s passionate about in her new endeavor.

“When you think of pizza and dancing you always picture good times, a fun party,” she said in the release. “Pizza is my favorite go-to for my ‘cheat’ meal.”

Pasha Pashkov added, “The items created with KDS by my fellow dancers reflect their personal styles, allowing fans to indulge in their favorite dancers’ delicious creations. Nowadays, food is not just fuel, it’s an experience and we designed Dancing Pizza to bring fans closer to their idols.”

Karagach, 29, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade, and she recently shared some photos from early on in their relationship.

“Hittin y’all with a MAJOR throwback dump est. ‘09,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple originally met in 2009, Pashkov told Dance Sport Info in June 2017.

“My previous partner went to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ so I was looking for a new partner,” Pashkov shared in the interview. “My Standard coach said to me that I should try to dance with Daniella. I was not sure, as there was six and a half year difference between us. This is a big age difference.”

Pashkov joined “Dancing With the Stars” in season 28 when he was partnered with “The Office” star Kate Flannery. He has been a member of every season since then.

Karagach joined “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 28 as a member of the troupe, and she got her first celebrity partner on season 29 of the show. The dancer won season 30 alongside Iman Shumpert.

Both dancers returned for season 31 of the ballroom dance competition. Pashkov was partnered with “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice while Karagach was partnered with actor and bodybuilder Joseph Baena.

The dancers founded the Wedding Dance School together in 2020, teaming up to teach couples first-dance routines for their weddings.