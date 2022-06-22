2 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros to Appear on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov served as choreographers on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17.

“So honored to have been a part of @danceonfox,” Karagach wrote on Instagram. “Tune in tomorrow at 9pm to watch our choreography come to life! Loved every minute and can’t wait to share more.”

Other choreographers for the June 22, 2022 episode include Jaci Royal, Dominique Kelley, Talia Favia, Mel Charlot, Teddy Forance and Bryan Friedman.

Karagach Recovered From Her Injury

Karagach danced for the first time since recovering from her ankle injury, which she suffered during the “Dancing With the Stars” tour. She and Pashkov performed at a charity event for No Kid Hungry.

“It was our first time performing after my broken ankle and I’m so happy to be back on the dance floor,” she wrote on Instagram after the performance. “I’ll deff give you guys some insight on how it went in a bit. It was awesome having a chance to reunite with friends and stunning dancers.”

She added, “Big shoutout to @sabrinamanzi_sm for letting me borrow your fringe outfit last minute!! You are awesome.”

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Artem Chigvintsev, Britt Stewart, and Gleb Savchenko were at a separate charity event for the BMA foundation, where they performed multiple times, including one group number.

The BMA foundation is a foundation in Kansas City that advocates for children’s charities as well as animal welfare, according to the website.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alums Judge ‘So You Think You Can Dance”

Matthew Morrison, “Glee” star, was one of the judges on the “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 panel, but he left the show amid a bit of a controversy.

In a statement released to the press, Morrison shared that he had to leave season 17 of the competition show.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So you Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me,” he shared. “Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

He added, “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss are both still on the judging panel, and they’re now joined by “Dancing With the Stars” alum Leah Remini.

Ezra Sosa Also Appeared on SYTYCD Season 17

Ezra Sosa, who joined the professional dancer roster on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 and who was previously a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance,” made an appearance during season 17 of the show.

The dancer could be seen at around the 13-second mark in the trailer for the season dancing alongside a contestant.

He helped one of the dancers during her audition.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

