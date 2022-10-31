Daniella Karagach Shares ‘Major’ Throwback Photos With Husband Pasha Pashkov

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach gave fans a look into her history with her husband, pro dancer Pasha Pashkov, in a 13-year-old photo dump.

Karagach, 29, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade, and she shared some photos from early on in their relationship.

“Hittin y’all with a MAJOR throwback dump est. ‘09,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple originally met in 2009, Pashkov told Dance Sport Info in June 2017.

“My previous partner went to ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ so I was looking for a new partner,” Pashkov shared in the interview. “My Standard coach said to me that I should try to dance with Daniella. I was not sure, as there was six and a half year difference between us. This is a big age difference.”

Pashkov Proposed 4 Years After Meeting Karagach

Karagach and Pashkov started dating shortly after they started dancing together, they told Dance Sport Info, and Pashkov shared that he proposed four years later.

They got married in July 2014.

In the years they were dating and dancing together, the couple won multiple national championships and competed at an international level before making it through to the Qualifiers on World of Dance in season 2 of the now-canceled competition show in 2018.

Pashkov joined “Dancing With the Stars” in season 28 when he was partnered with “The Office” star Kate Flannery. He has been a member of every season since then.

Karagach joined “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 28 as a member of the troupe, and she got her first celebrity partner on season 29 of the show. The dancer won season 30 alongside Iman Shumpert.

Both dancers returned for season 31 of the ballroom dance competition. Pashkov was partnered with “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice while Karagach was partnered with actor and bodybuilder Joseph Baena.

The dancers founded the Wedding Dance School together in 2020, teaming up to teach couples first-dance routines for their weddings.

Pashkov Is a Fixture on Karagach’s Social Media

Dancing with her husband is still a huge part of Karagach’s life, though they do dance separately during the “Dancing With the Stars” season.

During the “Dancing With the Stars” offseason, Pashkov and Karagach traveled to Jamaica together, where they recorded a steamy dance for their fans, later sharing a video of the two dancing the bachata on their balcony.

“From the beach to the food, this has been one of my favorite vacations of all time… Jamaica, you’re unreal,” Karagach wrote in the post.

Some fans took to the comment section to let Karagach know they love how much she and her husband love each other. They also received love from their “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“Love you both so damn much,” professional dancer Cheryl Burke commented.