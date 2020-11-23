Daniella Karagach Pashkova’s Husband: Who Is She Married To?

Daniella Karagach Pashkova is hoping to win the Mirrorball trophy during her inaugural season as a professional on Dancing With the Stars. Her husband is sure to be cheering her on as she competes for the title. Karagach is married to fellow DWTS professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, who was partnered with Carole Baskin this season.

Karagach and partner Nelly, whom she fondly referred to as an “annoying older brother” in an Instagram post, will compete against three other couples in tonight’s finale at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Karagach & Pashkov Have Been Competing Together Since 2009

Karagach and Pashkov were partnered together when she was still a teenager, as Heavy previously reported. Karagach was 15 and Pashkov was 22 when they began dancing together, as Dance Spirit reported in 2013.

Karagach and Pashkov’s first competition together was the 2009 USA Dance Southeastern Championships in Bethesda, Maryland, according to Dance Sport Info. They placed fourth in the “Adult Championship Latin” category. Since then, Karagach and Pashkov have become a powerhouse in the professional dancing world. They are seven-time United States 10-Dance Champions and Latin Champions. Their most recent championship was in February 2019, when they won the Pro Latin category at the Florida Superstars DanceSport Championships in Orlando.

According to Distractify, Karagach admitted that her mother initially expressed concerns about the partnership and asked her daughter if she thought she might develop a crush on Pashkov. Karagach said she told her mother at the time, “No way, he is so old! It’s never going to happen.”

But sparks did ultimately fly between the two dancers. They have been married since 2014. In August, Karagach shared a picture of her and Pachkov kissing ahead of the DWTS season 29 premiere. She wrote, “Just so freaking grateful to do what I love with the person I love the most.” She has also referred to Pashkov as “my everything” in several posts on Instagarm.

Karagach & Pashkov Recently Launched an Online Platform to Teach Engaged Couples How to Dance View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasha Pashkov (@pashapashkov)

In addition to their work on Dancing With the Stars and competing on the professional dance circuit, Karagach and Pashkov teach others how to dance. The couple recently debuted a new online platform called the Wedding Dance School to help prepare engaged couples for the first dance at their wedding.

According to the site, the program was “designed with beginners in mind.” Karagach and Pashkov have also promoted the online dance course as a more comfortable platform for beginners because they can practice in their own homes without needing to perform in front of anyone.

In an Instagram post about Wedding Dance School, Pashkov shared a romantic tidbit about his home life with Karagach. “I don’t know about you guys but Dani and I slow dance in our kitchen more than I tend to admit.”

Pashkov Has Joked About Having a ‘Bromance’ With His Wife’s DWTS Partner, Nelly

Karagach and DWTS partner Nelly are competing for the championship on tonight’s finale. As Heavy has reported, the two will dance the Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” and freestyle to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.

Karagach praised Nelly in a tribute post the day before the finale. She wrote on Instagram, “It’s been one heck of a journey and I couldn’t have imagined my first season as a pro with anyone else. @nelly thank you for making my job that much more exciting. We laughed, we argued and we laughed while we argued 😂. I’m so grateful this show brought us together. We’ve had so many ups and downs but at the end of the day, we always knew how to get through. You are the most annoying older brother I’ve never had and I’m lucky to have you as part of my family forever. I want to thank all of Nelly’s fans, @dancingabc, and my fans for supporting us and getting us to the FINALE!! Let’s go have some fun and heat up that dance floor.”

Earlier in the season, Pashkov commented on his wife’s dancing partner. He joked, “Am I jelly of Nelly? I’m definitely jealous of @daniellakaragach cause who wouldn’t want to just jam it out with @nelly like that? I know I would! Yes, we might have a lil bromance going on, don’t u be hating.”

