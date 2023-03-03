Daniella Karagach Tells Friends & Family She’s Pregnant in Emotional Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and mom-to-be Daniella Karagach shared a video of her telling the important people in her life that she and her husband, professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, are expecting their first child together.

“To be honest most of our reveal to our friends and family was so spontaneous that we didn’t even get a chance to get it on video,” Karagach wrote. “I wish I had more because some were too freaking good. Here are some I remembered to record and put a smile on my face anytime I rewatch. I can’t believe how fast time flew and how crazy it is that I’m already in my last trimester!!!”

She also revealed that her season 30 Mirrorball-winning partner, Iman Shumpert, had the best reaction to finding out about the pregnancy.

Daniella Karagach Showed Off the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Reactions

In the Instagram video, set to the song “imagine” by Ben Platt, Karagach cries as she looks at multiple pregnancy tests. Then, she and her husband hug their parents after telling them. The video then shows off Facetime calls between the couple and their friends including “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kate Flannery.

“A baby? Are you having a baby?!” Flannery asks in the video before smiling and cheering for the couple.

Shumpert’s reaction was Karagach’s favorite, however.

“We have to take care of the baby, so we’re good,” Karagach can be heard saying while on a call with him. He immediately has a shocked reaction on his face before lighting up with the biggest smile and clapping.

Other reactions that can be seen in the video include those from Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Daniella Karagach Told Pasha Pashkov She Was Pregnant as Soon as She Found Out

During a late 2022 Q&A, a fan asked how she told Pashkov, and she shared the story, which happened to take place on the premiere day of “Dancing With the Stars” season 32.

“TBH I just wanted to share it with him asap,” she wrote. “I didn’t think about how or when haha. I pretty much attacked him with the news. … [He] and I had 8 a.m. call times on set and I told him as soon as he came out of the shower at 6:30 a.m. We were shocked and it was the best surprise on premiere day.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners.

Karagach told fans that she found out on premiere day that she was pregnant, but she didn’t tell anyone but her husband until much later in the season. The first people she told were the people in the wardrobe department when her baby bump started to grow and was noticeable.

She also told her season 31 partner before some others, bodybuilder Joe Baena, though he found out a little earlier than expected, she revealed.

“Sooooo funny story,” Karagach wrote. “I wanted to film a reaction video and had planned to do that at the finale… He stood next to me Sunday in camera blocking and as I opened my phone, the first thing that came up was my ultrasound….”

She added, “He freaked out and was like IS THAT YOURS 😂😂😂. So that’s pretty much how he accidentally found out.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.