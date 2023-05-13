DWTS Pro Shares Baby Bump Pictures: ‘She’s Ripping Me Apart’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional Daniella Karagach said she is “soaking up” her final months of being pregnant. The dancer posted several pictures of her pregnant belly, weeks before she is slated to give birth.

“I’ve heard you really start to miss the feeling of being pregnant after birth,” Karagach, 30, wrote via Instagram on May 12. “I can imagine as I’ve fallen in love with being pregnant. There’s nothing like it.”

The “DWTS” pro said her baby hurts her when she moves around. “Although I’m not as comfortable as I’d like to be at the moment and it feels like she’s ripping me apart with her daily dance parties, I love carrying her and feeling her move,” Karagach wrote via Instagram.

Karagach said she wasn’t sure if the baby was going to come before her due date. “In the meantime, the OB said she’s pretty comfy in there,” she wrote via Instagram. “Sooooo not sure if she’ll come earlier or later but, I’m soaking up these last moments with our little one in my belly.”

Karagach received support from her co-stars, Jenna Johson and Emma Slater.

“There’s no other feeling like being pregnant,” Johnson wrote as a comment via Instagram. “I’m so grateful that our little buddy is here but I miss him being in my belly and us sharing those nine months together!!”

“Beautiful angel! You look so stunning carrying your baby ❤️ cherish it all. I can’t wait to meet her though!!!” Slater added.

Karagach has been married to fellow “DWTS” professional Pasha Pashkov, 36, since 2014. This baby will be their first child.

Karagach joined “DWTS” for season 28 in 2019 as a troupe member. Troupe members are professional dancers who perform on their show, but aren’t paired with celebrity partners. In 2020, Karagach received her first celebrity partner when she was paired with rapper Nelly. They came in third place, as noted by Entertainment Tonight.

Pashkov, 36, also joined “DWTS” in 2019, but as a full-time member. He was partnered with “The Office” actress Kate Flannery.

Karagach & Pashkov Were ‘More Than Ready’ For a Baby

Karagach and Pashkov were married for nearly nine years when they found out they were having a child. Creating a family together was always part of their plan, according to Karagach.

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” Karagach told People in November 2022.

“We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect,” the dancer continued to tell People. “I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31’s] premiere day.”

Karagach announced she was having a girl the following month.

“Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!! ” she wrote via Instagram on December 27, 2022.

Why Karagach Was Temporarily Replaced on ‘DWTS’

Troupe member Alexis Warr stepped in for Karagach — whose partner was Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger — after she tested positive for COVID-19 during season 31 in 2022.

“Dance troupe member Alexis Warr will step in and dance with Joseph in Daniella’s place tonight. Following our strict protocols, those considered close contacts to Daniella will be masked on tonight’s show,” a spokesperson at Disney+ told Variety at the time.

Warr filled in for Karagach during a two-week break, per Gold Derby.

Karagach found it difficult to isolate.

“Quarantine was the worst. … So I’m so excited to finally be back next week. There’s no way I’m missing Disney Night. It’s going to be so, so cool, so fun,” she said on Instagram Stories at the time, per Gold Derby. “I cannot wait for you guys to see what we’re going to be doing.”