DWTS Pro Talks Season 30 Cast Reveal

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach was recently asked if the pros know the season 30 cast. Here is what she had to say about that and also if she’s going to be part of the upcoming batch of professional dancers.

Karagach Said They Only Find Out ‘A Few Days Before the Show’





Play



Nelly’s Cha Cha – Dancing with the Stars Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance the Cha Cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire on Dancing with the Stars 2020! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-09-23T02:01:01Z

In a recent Instagram true or false question session with her fans, Karagach was asked if “the pros know who will be chosen already for season 30?”

“False! We actually only find out if we are on ourselves like a few days before the show!” said Karagach. So it sounds like the show might announce the celebrity cast members and then wait a bit before announcing the professional dancers who will be a part of the season. The show returns on Monday, September 20.

When asked if she’ll be on the season, she replied, “I hope so!” and said she’s “seriously” excited about it.

“I seriously cannot wait for the new season to start!” But I am going to miss Team #Danelly,” she wrote.

Karagach Also Gushed About Getting to do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ With Her Husband





Play



Nelly’s Freestyle – Dancing with the Stars Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance Freestyle to “Savage / Hypnotize” by Megan Thee Stallion / Notorious B.I.G. on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-24T04:17:42Z

When asked if she likes doing “Dancing WIth the Stars” with her husband Pasha Pashkov, Karagach could not say enough good things.

“He’s my favorite person in the world and this journey is that much better together,” she wrote.

Karagach and Pashkov are relative newcomers to “Dancing With the Stars,” though they aren’t newcomers to dancing. They began dancing together in 2009 and have earned championship ballroom and Latin trophies all over the world. They also appeared on the second season of NBC’s “World of Dance” competition series on which “Dancing With the Stars” former pro Derek Hough was a judge.

They were married in 2014 and joined “Dancing With the Stars” in season 28 in 2019. When they started, Pashkov was paired up with Kate Flannery, while Karagach was part of the troupe. In season 29, she got her first celebrity partner in Nelly; they finished in third place.

When they were previously asked who their dream celebrity partners are, Karagach said Zac Efron and Pashkov said Meryl Streep or Kate Hudson. Karagach said in the same “Sophisticated Weddings” interview that she would love to see “Dancing With the Stars” branch out into other styles of dance, like “Bollywood, Afro Cuban, [and] Russian.”

Finally, the two recently launched the Wedding Dance School, a site where couples can learn their first dance for their wedding from professional coaches. Karagach said they had wanted to do it for a while and it finally came to fruition.

“We had been carrying it in our heads but with all the traveling and touring, we never got the time to bring it to a reality. Quarantine was the perfect opportunity for us to finally do it,” said Karagach. “This online platform allows engaged couples to learn their first dance in the comfort of their homes and at their own pace. We’ve created tons of courses to most popular classic and modern first dance songs to choose from.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS’ Gleb Savchenko Has a New ‘Famous’ Woman In His Life