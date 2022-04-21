‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Daniella Karagach Shares ‘Special’ Dance Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and reigning champion Daniella Karagach shared a video of one of her favorite dances from the 2022 live tour.

Karagach shared a short, 16-second video, of herself on the tour dancing in between two other dances in a transition moment.

“This transition after ‘say my name’ was a special one for me,” she wrote in the post. “It was a short moment I got to experience on that stage alone with the audience. It was moment to look around, breathe in and appreciate the theater or arena and see all your faces.”

She added, “To hear your support and love made me emotional every night. I loved it. I loved every moment I got to be on stage doing what I love most.”

Karagach’s Injury Is Healing

Karagach was injured during the last leg of the “Dancing With the Stars” live 2022 tour when she fell and hurt her ankle.

She later shared that her ankle was broken, but she did not need surgery and instead just had to keep the weight off of it for a few weeks. Since then, she has been on crutches and later in a boot. Now, she’s finally free of the boot and crutches altogether.

In her Instagram Stories on April 21, Karagach shared the update on the way home from physical therapy.

“We have really great news that we’re really excited about,” Karagach said. “The news is that I’m officially out of my boot!”

She added, “I am out of the boot, I am so excited, I can start going to the gym and doing a few little exercises here and there. That’s the news. That’s the latest update. I am now just in a brace.”

She also shared a video of herself walking in a parking lot.

“It feels so freaking good to walk again,” she said in the video with a thumbs up.

Karagach Previously Posted a ‘Spicy’ Dance With Her Husband

In early April, Karagach shared a sensual dance from tour with her husband Pasha Pashkov.

Karagach included a shout-out to the choreographer, Tessandra Chavez, in her Instagram caption.

“Tessandra we’ve been waiting to work with you for so freaking long,” she wrote. “Pash and I will always be grateful to you for helping us bring our vision to live. Working with you is an honor and I can’t wait to get some more time to collaborate with you. You’re incredible.”

She added that “Crazy in Love” was their favorite to dance while on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour.

Chavez commented on the post to say it was an honor to work with the couple.

“Soooooooo hot!!!!!!!🔥❤️ it was an honor working with you two genius talents and beautiful souls. Here’s to many more. Adore and love you both 💕 @daniellakaragach @pashapashkov,” she wrote.

The dancer has also shared other snippets from tour, including one of her dancing her famous Halloween dance with her partner from season 30, Iman Shumpert.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

