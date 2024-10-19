DWTS Fans Want to Vote Out Season 33 Star After Pro Appears Upset

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach appeared angry at partner Dwight Howard after he showed up an hour late to rehearsal.

“My partner was an hour late to rehearsals today,” the ballroom pro said on Snapchat. When Howard denied being late, Karagach called him out.

“Are you going to stand here and lie to my Snapchat?” she asked him. The two seemed to awkwardly laugh Howard’s tardiness off before Karagach stopped recording.

Interestingly, one day earlier, the one-time Mirrorball Trophy winner took to her Instagram Stories to praise her partner. “Drenched and working his a** off. I’m so freaking proud of you,” she wrote, tagging Howard.

The two have faired well in the competition so far, finding themselves in the middle of the pack. They’ve received mixed reviews for their performances, with some being noticeably better than others.

Some Fans Want to Vote Dwight Howard off the Show

Someone shared the video on Reddit and noted that Karagach did not “look happy.” The comments quickly filled up with fans weighing in on Howard and some suggested the group band together to get them voted off the show.

“I can’t stand when people show up late – so rude and usually no reason for it at all. Does he not realize he’s disrespecting Dani and her time?” one person wrote.

“Dani has every right to be annoyed and to expose him lowkey. He’s not taking her or the DWTS experience seriously. Im sorry if this offends anyone, but I’m over Dwight. I’m ready to see his ‘improv because I forgot the dance’ self go home,” someone else added.

“I think I’ll vote for Phaedra to stay longer. After seeing this I hope Dwight goes home on Tuesday. Let’s do what we did last year when we got Adrian eliminated to get Dwight out,” a third Redditor suggested.

“I feel like she’s trying to be jokey/ cutesy about it but is definitely fed up w him and low-key exposing. It seems to me like he was all in at the beginning and just kind of got over it quick and decided to give up,” a fourth comment read.

Dwight Howard Was an Early Favorite

When Howard was first announced as part of the season 33 cast, many people thought he would have a major edge in the competition. While his height may be a challenge, Karagach won her only Mirrorball with another NBA star — Iman Shumpert — who was also extremely tall.

Many of Howard’s co-stars named him as the season’s biggest threat, though he stayed humble.

“Thank you guys. We’re going to just go out there and really give it our best. I know everybody’s expecting us to do so many great things, but it starts with day one,” Howard told Us Weekly. “Practice makes perfect. We’re gonna go out there and I’m gonna make sure I do whatever I can to give my partner the best opportunity for us to shine out there,” he added.

Flash forward to week 5 and it looks like things have changed, at least for fans, many of whom have expressed not being impressed by Howard.

